Bunmi Adeleke, daughter of the late former Osun governor Isiaka Adeleke, announced her MBA completion on Instagram

The achievement added another milestone for the Adeleke family as Davido's wife, Chioma, joined in celebrating the news

Other family members and fans also flooded Bunmi's comment section with congratulatory messages

Another Adeleke has made the family proud. Bunmi Adeleke, the daughter of the late Isiaka Adeleke, Osun State's first civilian governor and a former Nigerian senator, has completed her Master of Business Administration at Florida International University in the United States.

Bunmi shared the news on Friday, August 7, 2026, via her Instagram page, posting from Miami, Florida. In her caption, she tied the achievement to a clear professional purpose, writing:

Davido’s wife Chioma pens a congratulatory message to his cousin over new achievement. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

"Only to keep improving how I think, operate, and lead global teams. Just like that, MBA done ✅ Thank you, Baby Jesus, for everything. ❤️ #FIUGrad #PantherPride #ClassOf2026."

The post drew warm reactions from fans and close contacts alike, including Davido's wife, Chioma, who dropped a quick "Congratulations boo ❤️❤️" among the earliest responses.

The recognition added a family dimension to what is already a significant academic and personal accomplishment for the young Adeleke.

Bunmi's father, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, remains a towering figure in Osun State's political history, and his family has continued to attract public interest in the years since his passing.

Bunmi's FIU graduation places her among the Adeleke generation making strides beyond Nigerian shores.

Davido’s wife Chioma pens congratulatory message to singer's cousin. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido vowed to involve Trump in the governorship election in Osun state amid calls for transparency.

Bunmi Adeleke's post as she celebrates her latest achievement is below:

Fans React to Bunmi's MBA News

Social media users were quick to pour in their congratulations once the post gained traction.

@nikos_babii wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 😍"

@therealqueenjd commented:

"Congratulations bumi @infinitivelady more wins and higher you go we pray 🙏"

@fugathepirate said:

"Congratulations Bunmi"

@sheryl_king shared:

"Congratulations Sis! 😍 Incredibly proud of you 🥰❤️"

@folazfab also joined the celebration, posting:

"Congrats cuz lllll"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng