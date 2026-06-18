Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe explained the reason he stayed silent after Alexx Ekubo’s passing

The actor opened up that grief made it difficult to find the right words for public expression

The award-winning actor reflected on kindness, memories, and the legacy Alexx left behind

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has finally opened up on why he did not publicly react immediately after the news of the passing of his colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

In a post on Instagram, Arukwe revealed that his quietness was not indifference, but a personal response to grief that he struggled to put into words.

Alexx died from complications of liver cancer in May 11.

According to him, some losses do not immediately translate into social media posts, but instead sit heavily on the heart.

Uzor Arukwe says that his quietness on Alexx Ekubo's death was not indifference. Photos: Uzor Arukwe/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

The actor explained that the news of Alexx Ekubo’s death left him emotionally shaken, making it difficult for him to publicly express his pain.

He said many people had wondered why he did not post tributes or images online, but the truth was that he simply could not find the right words.

Arukwe described the moment as one of disbelief, where the mind keeps hoping that what was heard is not real.

Reflecting on his relationship with the late actor, Arukwe recalled their first meeting on a film set by Dabby Chimere.

He described Alexx as warm, accommodating, and effortlessly kind.

According to him, there was no noise or pretence around Alexx, only a calm and genuine personality that made an impression on everyone who worked with him.

Arukwe noted that hearing stories from people who knew Alexx more closely deepened his understanding of the impact the late actor had on others.

He said the wave of tributes pouring in served as a reminder that beyond fame, talent, and achievements, what truly remains is how people treated others.

He wrote in part:

“I’ve been quiet. And I know some people wondered why I didn’t post… The truth is, I didn’t know what to say. Some losses don’t meet you online first; they sit with you quietly… Grief comes with silence too. Not every goodbye needs a post.”

Read Uzor Arukwe's post here:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lionqueenofficial stated:

"I just started crying again! Never met Alex but his death hit me like he’s my family. There was definitely something about his life and spirit. May God grant him eternal rest and light up his path."

@cossy_love shared:

"Seeing this post makes me cry so much cos I just lost my father in-law"

@iamuchechieke noted:

"Well said, his death made me more conscious about people and I find myself asking what will Alex do? Thank you for living a life of emulation... rest in peace kind hear"

Alexx Ekubo died of liver cancer complications in May. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Daddy Freeze under fire over comment

Legit.ng previously reported that drama trailed the recent service of songs held in honour of Alexx Ekubo, as another video of media personality Daddy Freeze recounting his experience and why he left the event surfaced online.

Daddy Freeze also slammed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, claiming she turned the event into a concert. According to him, it was at this point that he got up and went home.

"Does Mercy Chinwo not have soft music? Do you not understand what a funeral is? They should have sung hymns," he said.

Source: Legit.ng