Air India flight AI2379 carrying 134 passengers hit severe turbulence on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, causing the aircraft to drop sharply mid-air

Twelve people onboard, including two crew members, sustained injuries, with seven passengers admitted to Fortis Hospital for further evaluation

Air India confirmed the flight landed safely in Delhi and said it is cooperating with authorities as part of an ongoing investigation

An Air India flight travelling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi dropped roughly 300 feet during cruise on August 4 after hitting severe turbulence, leaving 12 people injured and prompting a medical emergency response at the airport.

Flight AI2379, which had 134 passengers on board, was about an hour and a half into the journey when the aircraft experienced what the airline described as a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."

Air India flight drops 300 feet mid-cruise as turbulence injures 12 passengers and crew. Photo credit: Nurphoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf news, the plane landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without further incident.

Injuries and Hospital Response

Twelve people sustained injuries in the turbulence, including two cabin crew members. Seven of the affected passengers were taken to Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital, where the emergency department received advance notice from Air India before the flight landed.

Hospital staff assessed the patients immediately and activated a Code Yellow protocol to coordinate medical resources after initial stabilisation. Patients underwent radiological investigations, including CT scans, MRIs, and X-rays, before being moved for further observation.

Air India said in a statement:

"There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel."

Passenger Account and Airline Statement

One passenger told the news agency ANI that the turbulence struck while many travellers were asleep during the early morning flight and lasted for roughly two to three minutes. The passenger claimed between 15 and 20 people were hurt and added, "We will 100% take action against Air India."

Visuals from Delhi airport showed ambulances parked outside the terminal, with some passengers in wheelchairs and others wearing bandages as they were assisted towards medical checks.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the airline's ground team and medical personnel were supporting all those affected.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

Passengers describe chaos during Phuket–Delhi journey as severe turbulence shakes the aircraft. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Investigators release last words of Air India pilots

Legit.ng earlier reported that investigators have disclosed unsettling cockpit audio from Air India Flight 171, uncovering an eerie exchange moments before the jet crashed in India, killing all passengers except one on June 12, 2025.

As the aircraft lifted off from Ahmedabad, both fuel-control switches abruptly shifted to the 'cut-off' position, an action typically reserved for post-landing procedure, causing both engines to lose power.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng