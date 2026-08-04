A Nigerian man has shared his inspiring journey of successfully relocating to New Zealand after landing a fully sponsored job

The man revealed how he got the sponsorship job after facing multiple rejections before the good news

Despite the challenges he faced, his visa was eventually approved, and he safely arrived in New Zealand

A Nigerian man identified as Bamidele Ajamu has shared how he defied the odds, landing two international job offers abroad simultaneously and successfully migrating to New Zealand.

His story, shared via a video on his TikTok page (@bamideleajamu), has served as a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians seeking overseas employment.

A Nigerian man bags job sponsorship to New Zealand. Photo credit: @bamideleajamu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

New Zealand company employs Nigerian man

Bamidele began his relocation journey by actively seeking international opportunities on LinkedIn, targeting various companies overseas.

Like many job seekers, his path was initially filled with setbacks. He received numerous rejection emails, but he refused to let the unfavourable responses dampen his spirit.

Sharing his mindset during the job hunt, Bamidele wrote:

"Got several unfortunate emails but never let rejections and unfortunate responses and emails let me down. I was determined and kept on applying. All I needed was just one favourable response."

Choosing New Zealand over the UK

Bamidele’s perseverance eventually paid off, leading to an unexpected double blessing. He received two separate job offers at the same time: one from a company in New Zealand and another from the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

Faced with a tough decision, he engaged in deep research, analysis, and prayer before deciding to settle for the opportunity in New Zealand.

Upon making his choice, the New Zealand employer provided him with the necessary job sponsorship. He subsequently initiated his visa application through a licensed immigration agent based in New Zealand.

Reflecting on his arrival in New Zealand and his overall journey, he expressed deep gratitude, sharing a popular Nigerian phrase of faith:

"God journeyed with me to New Zealand, and here I am to say thank you. What God cannot do does not exist."

Watch as the Nigerian man shared his story on TikTok below:

Reactions as Nigerian man gets job abroad

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from TikTok users:

Anario-Igwe said:

"Congratulations. I’m next."

PageÒluwaségun ÒréÓfè Shá said:

"Congratulations, 🍾🎊🎈🎉 and wish you all the very best in life at all levels of your life still! Amen."

geebaby_0 said:

"I tap into your blessings."

Lady working in France shares salary amount

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified as Elliott shared on TikTok the amount she earns from a three-hour cleaning shift in France every Wednesday.

Elliott expressed pride in her work, noting that the cleaning job has become a reliable source of income for her in France.

Source: Legit.ng