Videos from Alexx Ekubo's wake keep have continued to make waves on social media

The highlight was a clip where a man reported to be the traditional ruler of the actor's hometown prayed for his remains

The prayer also sparked rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife, stirring excitement among social media users

Fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, have emerged on social media following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia state, leaving many netizens excited.

Legit.ng previously reported that the convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a man said to be the traditional ruler said a prayer over the casket.

Nigerians express joy over fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, and he prayed that the child will do greater exploits than his popular father.

Though Alexx's family has not verified the claim, the man's words brought hope to Nigerians, who expressed joy online.

Man drops a hint about Alexx Ekubo's wife pregnancy during prayer. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The video of a man praying for Alexx Ekubo's remains is here:

Reactions to Eze's prayer for Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users. Read the comments below:

Fearthegodso said:

Might be the happiest news I’ve heard about someone I don’t know personally today. The man praying just said something about Alex ekubo’s wife being pregnant and carrying a child. Cant even imagine how tough that must be and I pray she carries safely if true."

Olu_ebube_ commented:

"Alexa Ekubo wife is pregnant or is my ears paining me?"

DoraAd10 reacted:

"Chochocho why is that man announcing that his wife is pregnant."

HardeyNova commented:

"This man remain silent and away from cameras when he was sick. Now fake people dey dance with the corpse dey carry am everywhere. Make Una go bury the man and let am rest abeg."

Aijay_babe SAID:

"The perfect name for that unborn child should be “Kasiemobi” God be praise."

Nellye190 commented:

"Same here I was happy to hear that, see me shouting Jesus like and I made the same prayer for her Jesus thank you."

Lyndah Onyeji said:

"I have always believed she is pregnant. I’m so glad and happy for him."

Alexx Ekubo's last public appearance in his hometown

Legit.ng previously reported that in a tribute to the late actor, an Instagram page, Arochukwu Mouthpiece, which is mainly focused on happenings in the actor's hometown, reshared old pictures from his last public appearance in Arochukwu.

According to the page, Alexx was in his hometown in December 2022 for his grandmother Ezinne Mary Epsom Onyekwere (Nee Inyama)'s burial ceremony

"As we prepare to lay our son @alexxekubo to rest, our hearts remember when he made his last public appearance here in Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom. December 13th - 14th, 2022

Source: Legit.ng