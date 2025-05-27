Yul Edochie has finally given his fans a peek at his newborn baby girl with his second wife, Judy Austin

The actor and his wife welcomed their first baby girl together a few days ago and documented the process for Instagram

In a new collaborative post shared by the couple, they revealed the face of their little girl for the first time, leaving fans to gush

Nigerian social media users have not stopped gushing over the first pictures released by Yul Edochie of his baby girl.

The sweet baby girl was born on May 23, 2025, to the joy of many of their fans. Although many failed to believe that Judy Austin was pregnant for real and mocked her for rocking movie props, they have since trooped to her comment section to rain congratulatory messages on her.

In a new post shared by her husband, Yul Edochie, their new baby girl’s face was fully revealed to the world, and their fans have gushed over her beauty.

Some have likened her to an angel, as her parents revealed her name to be Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie.

The caption of the post reads:

"I present to the world, our daughter, UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Nwa Odogwu! Nwa Isi Mmili Ji Ofor."

See the video below:

Reactions as Yul Judy post baby girl's video online

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ucheogbodo said:

"She is too pretty . Welcome to the world beautiful one."

@isaac.chinwe said:

"Just like an angel❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love u baby girl."

@soniaogeneofficial said:

"Awwww welcome adorable baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations fam ❤️."

@meri.tfavour said:

"Yul dey born in case the first children non send him last last those new babies go send him wise man."

@kingsleyiweha said:

"Here comes the universe, Nne your papa don sell us, carry world dash you, welcome our storm ❤️."

@micheal_faraway said:

"To any one looks for child or children may God visit you 🙏."

@juststrauss said:

"She’s So Beautiful And Has Her Mums Face. !!! See How My Ovaries Are Jumping From Pilar To Post."

@empower2connect said:

"@judyaustin1 , she is pretty. Praying she takes after your steps and lives the life you have lived of inspiring many women and causing some pain 🙏 . A life of marrying more than once and having multiple baby daddies, a life of being as hard working as you are and as fertile as you are. May she grow and follow the your exact foot steps because you are such an inspiration my lady 🥰🥰 Baby storm needs to be the exact replica of her mama. Ooohhh such a cutie."

@quee_nsabin said:

"Universe Ifenwa Storm Muoghalu Obasi . This people for rhis hospital don collect their money still dey in content Mode. Baby eye dey shine for head like person way dem born 6weeks ago but we still the hear Sound from machine in the intensive unite. Make wuna dey play 😂😂😂😂."

@ivieemiko said:

"So why’re you using Snapchat filters for a baby?"

@lauretta_egboh said:

"Oh my.....she's so beautiful 😍But is the Storm name necessary?? If her life begins he like storm now or chaotic, you go sey dem swear for you. Just like one guy I know whose name is Ademola, he started spelling his name "Hardemola". Now, everything is hard for him, he's complaining that it's his enemies. See name wey you give your pikin!!"

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin’s daughter receives N1M

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Judy Austin shared the money gift she received from a colleague in the movie industry following the birth of her baby girl.

The Nollywood actress shared a screenshot of the credit alert showing details of the amount that was sent to her.

It will be recalled that Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie, welcomed their third child, and baby girl, on Friday, May 23.

