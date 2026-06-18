Rita Edochie defended Emmanuel Obasi after he was criticised for being emotional while speaking about his experiences during a recent podcast interview

The veteran actress described Obasi as a calm and quiet man, insisting that his tears reflected years of emotional pain rather than weakness

Rita Edochie also shared details of what she claimed Obasi faced while trying repeatedly to see the children from his previous marriage

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has come to the defence of Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Judy Austin, after he broke down in tears during a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Emmanuel Obasi, who was married to Judy Austin before her union with actor Yul Edochie, faced online criticism for crying while speaking about his struggles and the pain of being denied access to his children during the interview.

Rita Edochie says Emmanuel Obasi’s tears come from years of frustration as she addresses criticism after his interview. Photo: ritaedochie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

However, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page on June 17, Rita Edochie criticised those mocking Emmanuel Obasi, insisting that his tears were a natural response to years of frustration.

The veteran actress explained that Obasi’s emotions should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Just because Mr Obasi cried during the podcast does not make him less of a man. He cried because he was emotional due to the intimidation melted on him.”

Rita Edochie stressed that many people fail to understand the depth of pain that can push a man to tears.

“Those calling Mr Obasi a weakling because he became emotional during that podcast clearly do not understand what pain can do to a human being. Tears are not a sign of weakness. Sometimes they are the language of a wounded soul that has carried burdens for far too long.”

She described Judy Austin's former husband as a calm and peaceful man who rarely disturbs anyone.

“The Mr Obasi I have known for years is a very calm, peaceful, quiet, and collected man. He hardly talks and hardly troubles anyone.”

Rita Edochie explains why Emmanuel Obasi speaks out publicly and rejects claims that his tears show weakness. Photo: ritaedochie/emmanuelobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie shares reasons behind Obasi's tears

Rita Edochie clarified that Emmanuel Obasi’s tears were not about being childless, as he has three sons with his current wife.

Instead, his pain comes from being denied access to the children from his previous marriage.

“Mr Obasi is not crying because he is stranded or because he does not have other children. The pain he is expressing has everything to do with the emotional torture, intimidation and frustration he has endured for years regarding the children he had in his previous marriage.”

Rita, the wife of the younger brother of legendary actor Pete Edochie, revealed how Emmanuel Obasi has repeatedly travelled to Enugu to see his children, only to be ignored or blocked.

“How many times would a man be given consent to come and see his children in Enugu only for the phone to be switched off the moment he arrives in town? How many times would a father spend his time, money, and energy making a trip only to be ignored, frustrated and sent back heartbroken?”

Rita Edochie explains Obasi's social media change

According to Rita Edochie, Emmanuel Obasi’s recent outspoken behaviour on social media is not because he enjoys drama but because he has been pushed to the wall.

“If you noticed any change in him on social media, it is not because he suddenly became loud or troublesome. It is because marital frustration pushed him into a corner where he felt the need to express himself. Sometimes people speak out not because they enjoy drama, but because they are desperately searching for relief.”Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Read the full Instagram post below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng