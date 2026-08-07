Peter Okoye shared how his late mother visited from Jos and refused to see his infant son during a tense family confrontation

His brother Jude allegedly grabbed the baby's photo and called the newborn a b*stard, sending Lola out of the house in tears

Peter revealed he did not see Lola or his son for five months after the traumatic encounter, sparking online debate

Peter Okoye of the iconic P-Square duo has continued his tell-all series with fresh revelations about the role his late mother, Josephine Okoye, played in the breakdown of his family relationships, this time focusing on a deeply painful encounter involving his wife, Lola, and their infant son.

In the latest instalment of his ongoing public account of the Okoye family crisis, Peter described the moment his mother arrived in Lagos from Jos with three pastors in tow, shortly after he and Paul had moved into their shared home.

Peter Okoye shares heartbreaking story about his late mother, Lola and family feud. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

At the time, Peter's son was only about five or six months old.

Peter Okoye Recalls His Mother's Shocking Request

According to Peter, his mother's first words were not about the baby but a request to see Lola alone, specifically instructing that the child must not be brought along.

Caught in an impossible position, Peter told Lola the house had been fumigated to explain why she should leave the baby behind. Lola arrived the next day unsuspecting and in good spirits.

What followed, Peter said, was a humiliating scene. When Lola entered the master bedroom where the family had gathered, not one person offered her a seat. Peter and Lola ended up sitting on the floor together.

His mother then declared that the Okoye family had collectively decided Lola should leave their son alone.

Before the confrontation could be properly addressed, Peter's brother Jude reportedly grabbed a photograph of the baby from beside the bed and, in Igbo, called the infant a b*stard. Lola, who caught the word clearly, broke down in tears.

The family then pushed her out of the house. Unknown to Peter at the time, Lola had quietly brought their son along and left him with the nanny in the car, hoping his mother might at least come outside to see the child. She drove off without that happening.

Peter Okoye Goes Five Months Without Seeing His Son

Peter said he spent hours at a nearby hotel before driving to the island to find Lola. She refused to open the door or answer his calls. The cook informed him that she was packing her things. He did not see Lola or his son for over five months after that day.

Five months later, his mother returned to Lagos for a second gathering. This time, a pastor prayed over the same photograph of the child and declared that anyone who insulted the boy again deserved to die.

Peter said he broke down crying on the floor, and when everyone had left the room, his mother asked why he was weeping over what she considered good news. He told her the news was not good, packed his bags from the wardrobe, and told her he hoped she would live to witness how the situation she had started would eventually end.

Watch the Instagram video of Peter Okoye narrating his mother's relationship with Lola:

Fans reacted strongly to Peter Okoye's revelations online:

@Edited commented:

"And now the mother has been dragged into this, Kai, all for what gain? For validation? E go farooooo, this is not the code of conductooooo"

Another user wrote:

"It's been happening for long! Na childhood rivalry and jealousy be this thing, it now degenerated into full blown Hatred! Some of these mothers/in-laws enh. She's a pastor or not, she hasn't been handling some things well at all."

One commenter suggested:

"Na watin Jude and Paul feed their mama make her react like that…"

pumer said:

"So na the mama first start am" and "Mummy sef Dey fra o. Truth be told."

Peter Okoye breaks down late mother's relationship with wife Lola. Credit: @peterpsqaure

Source: Instagram

Drama unfolds as Paul unfollows Peter

Legit.ng in a previous report stated that as the drama between twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye has intensified as the former has unfollowed the latter online.

Recall that Jude Okoye was granted bail in the sum of N100 million after spending a few days behind bars over the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion.

Following the recent development, fans are left wondering what further drama may unfold from the family, as the controversy appears to be never-ending.

Source: Legit.ng