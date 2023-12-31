Nollywood actress Judy Austin trends online as she goes all out to celebrate herself on her 31st birthday

The movie star who has constantly been in the news all year over her marriage to her colleague Yul Edochie

Judy's birthday post celebrating herself comes amidst her husband suffering heavy backlash for calling 2023 the best year of his life

Nollywood actress Judy Austin-Edochie has mixed reactions online with a post shared on her page to celebrate herself as she adds a new year.

In her post, Judy described herself as the strongest person she knows. After using different adjectives to shower herself encomium, she talked about her husband, Yul Edochie.

Actress Judy Austin trends online as she turns a year older. Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@ yuledochie

She praised Yul, calling him a king specially created for her by God. Judy noted in her post that Yul's protection and provision for her fiercely fill her with joy and happiness.

Judy's post lavishes herself and her husband with praise amidst Yul's heavy backlash for saying 2023 has been the best year of his life.

"2023 has been challenging and also very rewarding" - Judy Austin says

In one of her birthday posts, Judy Austin stated that 2023 has been one of the most challenging years of her life, just as much as the most rewarding.

Read an excerpt of Judy's birthday post below:

"Thank you, Lord for loving me so much and surrounding me with more love than I ever imagined. For Blessing me with a King that loves, provides and protects his own fiercely. For Blessing me with the most beautiful children in the world. For Blessing me with a sister that will bring down the moon for me if she can: I'm the strongest person I know today because of my family."

See Judy's birthday post below:

See how netizens reacted to Judy Austin's birthday post

Here are some of the comments the post stirred that were gathered by Legit.ng:

@ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday Asa. More blessings."

@dutchess_lizbeth:

"Happy birthday I wish you whatever you wish queen May."

@agikames1:

"You are strong but was not able to enter yhe mansion ....wasted strength."

@donotjudge99:

"I was expecting to see a very slim woman today after all the toilet rounds with your magic tea. So after over 1 month, this is what you can offer your endorser? It's not by almost destroying your intestines with waist clincher, we cant be deceived by an orobo bag of garri. Anyways, enjoy your birthday sorrows today."

@mizobehi_hair:

"The DeLILAH of our time the woman who brought a shinny star down."

@apehxx1280:

"Awww no pics of the kids this year? Oh because May no post Abi, this copy copy life repent and have a great year ahead!"

@bosemargaretmhizha:

"God didn't bless you with Yul-Edochie. You stole him from another woman. There is no where in the Bible where God condones and blesses home wreckage. Fear God."

@catherinenjones:

"Goliath BREAST."

@kenenna_7:

"One thing is definitely sure no person can build their happiness on another person tears. It will definitely not end well."

@geeftmicheal:

"A warrior from Fighting and snatching one’s husband."

@onome9917:

"Home destroyer! Husband snatcher!! Cold hearted human. You will definitely not go unpunished trust me!!!"

Yul Edochie reacts to a clip of his ex-wife riding in a Maybach

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Yul Edochie's reaction after videos of his first wife riding in Maybach during her recent visit to London went viral.

In reaction to the clip, the movie star took to his Instagram page to brag about himself. He noted that he was irreplaceable.

The movie star's post stirred several reactions online, mostly from his first wife's supporters, who noted that he was living in a delusion.

