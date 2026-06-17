A throwback picture linking Judy Austin’s family to Yul Edochie went viral recently

This was after the actress boldly came out to say she first met the filmmaker in 2012

However, details of the viral photo shared on Facebook have left doubts in the minds of internet users

A throwback picture of Judy Austin’s elder sister, Augusta C. Augustine, with Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited massive buzz online.

This came after the actress finally addressed lingering allegations surrounding her relationship with the Nollywood star, maintaining that she only met him three years after her previous marriage to Emmanuel Obasi had ended.

Throwback snapshot of Judy Austin's sister with Yul Edochie raises eyebrows. Credit: @judyaustin1, Mr Obasi

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy video shared on her Instagram page, Judy Austin claimed that she met Yul for the first time in 2016.

The mum of five dismissed accusations that Yul Edochie played a role in the collapse of her union with Obasi, warning bloggers and her former spouse that the matter will now be settled in court.

She noted that she left Emmanuel Obasi in 2012 and their marriage was formally dissolved in March 2013, highlighting that Sylvester Madu encouraged her to start acting that same year.

However, the old photo of her sister Augusta and Yul Edochie was shared on Facebook in March 2012, leaving many to question how it was possible that Judy had not met Yul until 2016 on a movie set, as she claimed.

See the picture below:

Resurfaced photo of Judy Austin's sister with Yul Edochie fuels debate over 2016 meeting claim. Credit: Augusta c. Augustine

Source: Instagram

Another trending picture revealed a nostalgic moment Judy Austin's sister shared with movie star Ini Edo.

See the picture below:

Judy Austin addresses Obasi's claim over their children

The actress stated that she never restricted Emanuel Obasi from seeing his children, revealing that they stayed with her parents for five years before moving to Enugu in 2018.

She recalled an incident that same year when she gave her reluctant children the phone to speak to their father, after which he disappeared for six months.

"For the records, I never for once restricted access to this man. I've never restricted access for him to see his kids. My children spent 5 years with my parents before I moved them to Enugu in 2018. The man will visit them once every year to come and showcase his child with his new wife, to show my parents that he's living the life and I'm suffering.

The pictures he's posting on net with my kids being very little are the ones he was able to take whenever he goes to see them. So at what point did I restrict access from this man?."

Netizens react to Judy Austin's sister with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Sylvia Okidi said:

"Your olosho sister is lying that she met Yul Edochie in 2016 yet here's the evidence."

Omaħ Phyina

"We don catch am, Chakam."

mz_nifa said:

"You see this street called internet? It is undefeated 😂😂😂😂😂."

fabellatech said:

"😂😂😂 Judy say make our husbands leave us take care of single mothers 😂😂😂, Biko how Judy ikpu oku."

babayessheep said:

"Somebody that changed her birthday to December 4th to December 31st so she can be doing Capricorn with Amu bingo 😂😂😂 Once a desperado always a desperado."

adajustinaokeke said:

"She also did perfume advert with Yul in 2015 yet she met Yul in 2016 Judy is an unrepentant soul Tufiakwa."

Emmanuel Obasi speaks on Judy Austin's education

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi claimed he played a major role in supporting Judy Austin's education before her rise to fame.

The former husband of the actress revealed during a podcast interview that he sponsored her key examinations and bought her first mobile phone.

Obasi also stated that his financial support extended to one of her cousins after some family tension arose.

Source: Legit.ng