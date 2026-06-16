Baba Ijesha recently shared joyful news about the arrival of a baby boy with his wife, CEO Luminee

• Portable has now weighed in with questions about the timeline, prompting fresh discussions online

• The singer’s comments have divided social media users, with some laughing and others defending the actor

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted to the news of actor Baba Ijesha welcoming a new baby.

The actor, who regained his freedom in November 2025, revealed that he and his wife, fashion designer, CEO Luminee, had welcomed a baby boy.

"In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy," he wrote on Instagram.

Portable questions how the child could have been conceived, considering Baba Ijesha was just released from prison seven months ago. Photos: Portable/Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the Zazuu crooner questioned how the child could have been conceived, considering Baba Ijesha had been released from prison approximately seven months ago.

Portable asked the actor to explain the timeline, suggesting that many people would naturally be curious.

The singer further remarked that only a mother can truly know the biological father of a child, a statement that immediately attracted attention online.

He also wondered whether Baba Ijesha and his partner may have maintained their relationship before his release from prison, leaving room for different interpretations.

Baba Ijesha speaks of his prison ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported on how Baba Ijesha shared his side of the story about the case that sent him behind bars.

Appearing on the Talk to B show hosted by actress Abiola Adebayo, which aired on YouTube, Baba Ijesha stated that he was neither guilty of the offences people labelled him with nor the person many assumed him to be.

He explained that his troubles began after he declined a personal introduction arranged by comedian Damilola Adekoya, widely known as Princess.

Watch Portable video here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

His comments quickly spread across social media, with many users debating whether the singer had a valid question or was merely looking for attention.

@itzseteminire_ stated:

"You go release song by tomorrow morning , mo jeri e olorin wait and get"

@urfav_harry001 wrote:

"E better make born for you than make I born for Ijesha"

@adeola_ijobapfc.worldwide noted:

"Ode, so u don’t no they use to allow some high profile people to meet their wife while they are in prison but your mumu won’t let u know"

@adolys23 shared:

"Your own sef dey your body. Mind your business. Pot calling kettle black"

@magnifique620 shared:

"Na same question wey portable ask I de ask. How did it happen? When did it happen and where did it happen?"

Baba Ijesha says his wife, fashion designer, CEO Luminee, had welcomed a baby boy. Photo: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng