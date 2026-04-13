Oba Adewale Akanbi stirred massive reactions after questioning why anyone should trust a Babalawo with their life, arguing that native doctors cannot perform surgery like modern medical practitioners

The monarch distanced himself from traditionalist duties, stating he maintains no shrines or oracles and represents God, not ancestral systems

His remarks describing idol worship as a curse triggered sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians criticising the statement as disrespectful to Yoruba ancestral knowledge

Oba Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun state, has stirred heated reactions across social media after strongly criticising native doctors and traditional practices in a video that is currently circulating online.

His comments, which dismissed the role of Babalawos (native doctors) and ancestral shrines, have been met with anger, especially among Yoruba communities where cultural heritage remains deeply valued.

Oba Adewale Akanbi dismisses Babalawos and shrines, tells Yorubas to stop idol worship, sparking massive online criticism. Photo: emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

The monarch questioned why anyone should entrust their life to a native doctor, emphasising that they cannot perform modern medical procedures such as surgery.

He explained that religion is a personal relationship with God, while traditionalists are tied to shrines and oracles, which he does not practise.

The king described himself as a king who represents the Almighty God and not a custodian of shrines.

“Is it your so‑called traditional or native doctors that cannot perform a surgery that you want me to trust with my life? Religion is a different thing; it is about your personal relationship with God. There is reality, and I cannot entrust the reality of my life to a native doctor.”

The Yoruba monarch went further to separate his role from that of traditionalists, insisting that kings should not be responsible for shrines.

He urged southwesterners, the Yorubas, to abandon idol worship, which he described as a curse holding the people back.

“Babalawo is a native doctor; he's a traditionalist, but I am not. I am not a traditionalist; I don't take care of Oracle's shrine. I am a king who represents the almighty God. It is the babalawo who takes care of a shrine. A king does not have any responsibility to take care of a shrine. That is what we have been telling the Yorubas: to let this curse be removed from us. Stop worshipping idols and oracles because it is a curse.”

The Oluwo also warned against comparing Yoruba traditions with those of the Chinese and Indians, saying Nigeria is greater than China, which depends on our country for mineral resources.

“Don't compare yourselves to the Chinese and Indians who worship idols. Our future is better than theirs. What the devil is using to confuse people is that Chinese people are worshipping idols. We are greater than China. Chinese people are coming to our country for our mineral resources. If they are better than us, why would they be coming to buy mineral resources from us?”

His remarks have drawn widespread criticism online, with many Nigerians accusing him of disrespecting ancestral knowledge and native healers who have long been part of Yoruba identity and spirituality.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians slam the king of Iwo's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians expressed disappointment and accused the monarch of disrespecting Yoruba heritage.

@fesojaiye_01 said:

"All I see is a man passionately defending nonsense, with the confidence of someone who seems to have emptied a full drum of liquor just to fuel the delivery of pure jargon."

@REWINDREElss commented:

"Stop using money as a yardstick for leadership. Afobaje will not hear, now see this embarrassment of a slave on a throne that belongs to kings."

@OguntimehinFra5 wrote:

"Who choose this man as King, am not sure it's the same Ifa wey him Dey lambast na hin dem consult, cos w.tf why would a king be saying such."

@DMAtv40 reacted:

"Do Imams & pastors performs surgery? Babalawos are d ones who consult deities on behalf of the people. He is pretending to be dense to send Yorubas to slavery of Jihad."

@apeofowo said:

"But Oba Adewale Akambi it would have been nice to back your points with factual information. But the last time i checked idols in China has made their country great while in Nigeria we don't believe in idols we are lagging behind sir."

@dejavumgmt questioned:

"Wait o… I thought Ifa is always in the process of choosing these kings? Is this what Ifa also chose and Ifa didn't choose this guy how did they end up on the throne?"

Oluwo of Iwo’s comments on native doctors and idol worship stir strong reactions across social media. Photo: emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

Oluwo speaks on alleged terrorists in Iwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo of Iwo dismissed claims of terrorist activity in his domain, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The monarch said the security group mentioned in the reports is a trusted outfit working closely with the police to maintain peace in the town.

He also warned those spreading such claims, describing them as social media troublemakers and insisting that Iwo remains peaceful.

Source: Legit.ng