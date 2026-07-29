President Bola Tinubu has approved four new Nigerian Army divisions as the military expands its operational structure nationwide

The Nigerian Army announced new state command allocations as the reorganisation reshapes divisional responsibilities across Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff appointed commanders to lead the new formations as phased operations commence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of four new Nigerian Army divisions as part of a major reorganisation aimed at strengthening military operations across the country.

Following the presidential approval, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the appointment of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to lead the newly created formations.

The Nigerian Army announced the development in a statement shared on its official X account, @HQNigerianArmy, on Wednesday, July 29.

Nigerian Army creates four new divisions as commanders take charge of fresh formations. Photo. HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The statement said the expansion forms part of efforts to strengthen the Army's structure, widen its operational presence and improve its ability to tackle Nigeria's security challenges:

"The landmark development forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigerian Army's force structure, expand its operational footprint, enhance command and control as well as improve the Service's capacity to effectively respond to Nigeria's evolving security challenges."

Four new Nigerian Army divisions established

The newly established divisions are:

5 Division – Headquarters in Makurdi 9 Division – Headquarters in Ilorin 10 Division – Headquarters in Jalingo 83 Division – Headquarters in Benin City, to be activated later this year

According to the Army, the new formations will begin operations after reaching Initial Operational Capability (IOC). They will gradually build their personnel, equipment and infrastructure before attaining Full Operational Capability (FOC).

The Army said the phased approach is intended to ensure uninterrupted operations while improving its ability to respond quickly to security situations across the country.

Nigerian Army reallocates states under new divisions

The reorganisation also changes the areas of responsibility for the Army's divisions across Nigeria.

Under the new arrangement:

1 Division, Kaduna: Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

2 Division, Ibadan: Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

3 Division, Jos: Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states.

5 Division, Makurdi: Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

6 Division, Port Harcourt: Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

7 Division, Maiduguri: Borno and Yobe states.

8 Division, Sokoto: Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

9 Division, Ilorin: Kwara and Niger states.

10 Division, Jalingo: Border areas of Taraba and Adamawa states.

81 Division, Lagos: Lagos and Ogun states.

82 Division, Enugu: Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo states.

83 Division, Benin City: Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states after it becomes operational later this year.

COAS appoints commanders for new formations

Lieutenant General Shaibu also approved the appointment of senior officers to lead the newly established divisions.

Major General Yakubu Yahaya was redeployed from the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North Central), Operation SAVANNA SHIELD, to head the newly created 9 Division in Ilorin. He will also serve as Commander of Operation SAVANNA SHIELD.

Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife moved from Headquarters 2 Division/Sector 3 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, to become the General Officer Commanding 10 Division in Jalingo.

Major General Moses Gara was redeployed from the Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE to lead 5 Division in Makurdi. He will also serve as Commander of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE.

The Army said the appointments are part of efforts to provide experienced leadership for the new formations as they begin operations across their assigned areas.

Army reshuffles senior officers across key commands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army reshuffled senior officers across commands, operational units and training institutions to strengthen leadership, improve coordination and enhance responses to evolving security challenges nationwide.

The appointments saw Major General WM Dangana and Major General EI Okoro take charge of the 3 and 6 Divisions, alongside several new commanders, commandants and principal staff officers.

Source: Legit.ng