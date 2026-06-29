Yomi Casual has made his first public statement since the burial of his close friend, Alexx Ekubo, weeks after controversy engulfed the actor's death

The celebrity fashion designer reflected on grief, purpose, and moving forward in an emotional Instagram post

His message came as allegations surrounding Alexx Ekubo's burial and family disagreements continue to dominate conversations online

Celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual has made his first public statement since the burial of his late best friend, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The fashion entrepreneur, who designed the outfit the late actor was buried in, had remained silent throughout the funeral proceedings and the controversy that followed.

Alexx Ekubo died in May after battling stage four kidney cancer and was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18.

Yomi Casual thanks everyone who reached out to him during the death and burial of Alexx Ekubo. Photos: Yomi Casual/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Yomi Casual thanked everyone who reached out to him during the difficult period, revealing that stepping away from the spotlight became necessary.

According to him, the experience reminded him that life is fragile and relationships should never be taken for granted.

He wrote in part:

"To everyone who reached out with prayers, words of comfort, and unwavering support during one of the most difficult seasons of my life, thank you. Your kindness meant more than words can express, and I remain deeply grateful."

He continued by explaining why he chose to take a break.

The designer also announced his return to work, promising that his fashion brand would continue creating timeless designs while honouring the memories of those he had lost.

Yomi Casual's statement came at a time when Alexx Ekubo's family remains at the centre of an unfolding controversy.

In recent days, some relatives of the late actor publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and burial.

Among the allegations raised were claims that the actor's stepmother withheld important information about his illness and death while also taking control of funeral arrangements without consulting Alexx's biological mother and other key members of the family.

The relatives also alleged that the burial ceremony did not reflect the wishes of the actor's immediate family.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Yomi Casual's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@prettypearl_cerealshubs stated:

"We love you Yomi and thank you so much for been a true blessing to Alexx ….i pray we all heal from this"

@chazalstyle noted:

"@yomicasual Welcome back, May God continue to strengthen you and protect your family and those around you. We love you and we support you. Alex is proud of you up there, and he would want you to keep pushing forward and making him proud. Keep looking after IK and yourselves."

Alexx Ekubo died in May after battling stage four kidney cancer and was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng paid a glowing tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing one of her music videos featuring him on her Instagram page.

The actor was laid to rest during a ceremony held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Many fans were moved to tears after watching the video, with several offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for his family during this difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng