The UK has explained the eligibility requirements international students had to meet before applying to extend their student visas

The government outlined key conditions, including sponsorship and financial proof, among others, for successful applicants

The guidance also listed several exceptions that allowed some students to extend their visas without meeting the usual academic progress rule

The United Kingdom has explained the eligibility requirements for foreign students who wish to extend their student visas to remain in the country and continue their studies.

According to updated guidance published by the UK government, applicants can apply to extend their Student visa if they are already in the UK on a valid Student visa or a Tier 4 (General) Student visa and intend to continue their current course or begin a new one.

The UK explains how foreigners can extend their visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK lists requirements for student visa extension

The guidance stated that eligible applicants must have an unconditional offer from a licensed student sponsor, evidenced by a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), and must also meet the academic progress requirement in most cases.

The government explained that applicants who have been in the UK with a valid visa for less than 12 months must also demonstrate they have enough money to support themselves while studying.

It added that partners and children are required to submit separate applications to extend their visas. They may apply at the same time as the main applicant or before their current visas expire.

UK explains academic progress requirement

According to the guidance, students are generally expected to show they are progressing academically when applying for a visa extension.

This means the new course should normally be at a higher academic level than the current one. In some circumstances, students may also qualify if they are enrolling on a course at the same academic level that is related to their previous studies or career aspirations, provided it is at degree level or above with a Higher Education Provider.

The guidance also outlined several exceptions, including students resitting examinations or repeating modules, completing a PhD started under a previous student visa, or extending their stay to undertake a work placement or study abroad programme.

Africans exempted from UK proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has updated its financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, including African countries on the exemption list.

Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia are the only African nations whose nationals may skip submitting proof of funds upfront with their applications.

Source: Legit.ng