Temple has fulfilled his promise of 10 cows to Peller as a wedding gift ahead of his August 1st celebration

After days of trying to reach the content creator, Temple revealed he fulfilled the pledge in a surprising way

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans divided over the gesture

An update about the 10 cows Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, was promised by a billionaire known as Temple has surfaced online.

The content creator had cried out over the promise after the billionaire failed to fulfil it. However, according to Nigerian politician and Delta State government official Ossai Ovie Success, Temple has made good on a promise to the social media star by sending the influencer 17 million naira in cash instead of the 10 cows he had originally pledged.

Reactions as Peller gives update on ₦10 cows promise. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Ossai shared the update publicly after what he described as days of attempting to reach Peller to coordinate the gift.

According to him, rather than deliver the cows physically to the streamer for his wedding, Temple opted to send the cash equivalent directly to the groom.

"I am glad to announce that Temple has fulfilled his promise," he wrote, adding that a Deltan's word carries the weight of a contract. "Once we promise, go home and sleep."

Peller gives update on ₦10 cows promise ahead of wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The politician also addressed those who had doubted he would follow through, expressing disappointment in the sceptics while doubling down on his identity as a "promise keeper."

Here is the X post made about the 10 cows promised to Peller below:

Fans react to 17 Million Naira gift

The announcement quickly drew attention online, with commenters weighing in from different angles.

@coldtruthng reacted: "Peller has got value for the money and that's what he showed when he called the man out. When you have your audience, people tend to do things for you for the sake of it."

@trullydearest wrote: "Nigerians always want to impress people who are already rich, currently there is a woman ejected from her one room apartment with her 3 kids and she is looking for N350,000 to rent a room but no money. You will not see Nigerians coming out to help her."

@badmusrashidat commented:

"If this man no fulfill his promise lasan, the way he will be roasted on social media."

@AwobajoS wrote:

"Dem gats break that man head in order to fulfill his promise."

@FortetaJoh46526 shared:

"E sure me say na tht social media campaign make this man redeem his promise."

@BekeeOzzy wrote:

"Thank you Jesus! We've have enough to eat and drink."

@hardtruthhub added:

"Wedding gifts dey enter like rain. This kind support sweet to see. Make the home stand strong with plenty joy. Congrats once again."

Peller and Jarvis stage court wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Peller and Jarvis officially began a new chapter in their relationship after tying the knot in a court wedding ceremony on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The couple arrived in matching white outfits, with Jarvis drawing attention in a white gown adorned with floral accents.

Photos and videos from the ceremony quickly circulated on social media, where fans shared mixed reactions, with many congratulating the newlyweds while others expressed curiosity about what comes next for the couple.

Source: Legit.ng