The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed it stepped in after a video showing a man padlocking a widow's gate went viral on X

The 28-year-old widow, Tosin, told the agency she had faced threats to her life, physical assault, and intimidation since her husband's death

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who first shared the video, called on authorities to remove the alleged perpetrators from the property so Tosin could mourn in peace

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has confirmed that a man accused of threatening and intimidating a widow identified as Tosin, 28, over her late husband's property in Ikorodu has been arrested and placed in police custody.

The agency said it was alerted on Tuesday, July 28, after a video posted by activist Harrison Gwamnishu on his X account drew widespread attention.

A man has been arrested for threatening a widow in Ikorodu over her late husband's property. Photo credit: @HarrisonBbi18/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The footage showed a man identified as Tosin's father-in-law padlocking the gate of the property, locking her out of the house. Gwamnishu wrote alongside the clip: "Standing with young widow TOSIN. This man here is Tosin's father-in-law. See him padlocking the gate, locking Tosin outside."

DSVA contacts widow, engages police

In a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, the DSVA said it successfully reached the widow, who reported that she had been subjected to threats to her life, physical assault, and intimidation following her husband's recent death, Punch reported.

The agency also confirmed that Tosin had already reported the matter to the Owutu Police Division before the DSVA's involvement.

"The agency successfully established contact with the survivor, who alleged that she had been subjected to threats to her life, physical assault, and intimidation following the recent death of her husband. She further informed the agency that the matter had already been reported to the Owutu Police Division," the DSVA said.

After engaging the officers handling the case, the agency received word that the alleged perpetrator had been taken in.

"Preliminary feedback from the police confirms that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is currently in custody, while investigations continue," it added.

The DSVA assured Tosin and her children that the Lagos State Government was committed to their safety and would work with relevant authorities to ensure justice was served.

Gwamnishu calls for widow's access to home

Following the arrest, Gwamnishu acknowledged the intervention of the DSVA and Lagos State Police Command and pressed for further action, Vanguard reported.

He wrote:

"The father-in-law was arrested in the early hours of today and is currently in police custody. OUR FIRST DEMAND: Move them out of the house so Tosin can mourn her late husband in peace. Our client is the legally married wife of the deceased and has lawful rights over her late husband's estate. Any property illegally sold or taken by the father-in-law or any other person will be pursued and recovered through the law. There is NO SENTIMENT IN LAW."

The DSVA also urged Lagos residents to report incidents of domestic and sexual violence through its hotline, 0-8000-333-333, or via its official social media platforms, @lagosdsva.

Bauchi: Man beats wife to death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested a 50-year-old man, Alhaji Nuru Isah, for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death in Bauchi state.

The tragic incident occurred during a domestic dispute over Ramadan food preparations in the Fadamam Mada area, near Government Girls College, Bauchi.

Source: Legit.ng