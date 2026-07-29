A new analysis of Google Trends data revealed which word definitions Nigerians searched for the most between January and July 2026

The word "love" led all searches with an estimated 61,800 monthly queries, followed by biology, introvert, and narcissist, according to a research result shared exclusively with Legit.ng

State-by-state data showed notable differences, with Lagos searching "spiritual" while Ogun and Benue were most interested in "narcissist"

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians searched for the definition of "love" more than any other word in the first seven months of 2026, according to new research by word unscrambling platform Unscramblerer.com, which reviewed Google Trends data to identify the country's most-searched word definitions.

The platform analysed search activity between January 1 and July 28, 2026, tracking queries containing "definition," "define," and "definition of" across 130 variations. Monthly search volumes were then estimated using data from Ahrefs.

Love tops the list of the most searched-for word definitions by Nigerians in 2026. Photo credit: @mohesruae

Source: Twitter

Nigeria's top 10 most searched definitions

"Love" recorded roughly 61,800 monthly searches, placing it well ahead of the rest of the list. Biology came second with 40,400 searches, followed by introvert (36,900), narcissist (36,000), gaslighting (35,300), business (34,500), government (34,400), communication (34,000), clingy (33,500), and power (33,400).

Further down the rankings, Nigerians also frequently searched for the meanings of science, anxiety, empathy, autism, resilience, nonchalant, delusional, insomnia, and obsessed.

Randoh Sallihall, an official of Unscramblerer.com, said in a statement exclusively made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, that the findings highlighted three broad areas of interest among Nigerians: personal relationships and mental wellbeing, education and professional development, and wider societal issues.

"One of the most striking findings is that Nigeria's most searched word definitions in 2026 reflect a strong interest in understanding both personal relationships and professional development. From love and narcissist to business and government, people are searching for words that help them navigate everyday life, careers and human behaviour," the official said.

Unscramblerer.com says Nigerians' Google searches in 2026 were driven largely by interest in relationships, mental wellbeing, education, and societal issues. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: UGC

How search interests differed across states

The research also broke down search behaviour by state, revealing considerable variation across the country.

Anambra, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, and Kwara all shared "love" as their top searched definition. Lagos, Plateau, and Rivers stood apart, with residents in those states searching most often for "spiritual." Ogun and Benue recorded the highest interest in "narcissist," while Adamawa and Ondo searched most frequently for "anxiety."

Ebonyi, Jigawa, and Sokoto were among the states where "biology" ranked highest, whereas Osun state led searches for "gaslighting," Kogi for "introvert," Yobe for "procrastination," and Zamfara for "communication."

The findings suggest that while relationship and emotional concepts dominated nationally, individual states showed distinct patterns shaped by local priorities and demographics.

Nigeria's most searched word definitions by state are highlighted below:

Abia - Dream

Adamawa - Anxiety

Akwa Ibom - Dream

Anambra - Love

Bauchi - Integrity

Bayelsa - Insomnia

Benue - Narcissist

Borno - Naive

Cross River - Nonchalant

Delta - Love

Ebonyi - Biology

Edo - Love

Ekiti - Business

Enugu - Love

Gombe - Designation

Imo - Handicap

Jigawa - Biology

Kaduna - Love

Kano - Nonchalant

Katsina - Curious

Kebbi - Adolescent

Kogi - Introvert

Kwara - Love

Lagos - Spiritual

Nasarawa - Aura

Niger - Clingy

Ogun - Narcissist

Ondo - Anxiety

Osun - Gaslighting

Oyo - Patient

Plateau - Spiritual

Rivers - Spiritual

Sokoto - Biology

Taraba - Curious

Yobe - Procrastination

Zamfara - Communication

Buhari tops Google death searches

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Google released its 2025 Year in Search report for Nigeria, showing how millions of web users across the country and globally search.

The annual report’s Loss category captured a collective of names and legacies of public figures who shaped politics, sports, religion and culture.

Leading the list were Diogo Jota, Muhammadu Buhari, Charlie Kirk, Pope Francis, and Hulk Hogan, with notable figures from politics, sports, and religion.

Source: Legit.ng