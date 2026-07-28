Redeemer's University in Ede, Osun state, released its official fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session showing a significant increase

Law students will pay the highest fees at N2.93 million, followed by Nursing at N2.43 million and Mechatronics Engineering at N2.22 million

The Vice-Chancellor announced the 40% fee hike at a town hall meeting with students on May 16, 2026, citing rising operational costs

Redeemer's University, located in Ede, Osun state, has published its fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, confirming a 40% increase in tuition and administrative charges that will affect both new and returning students across all faculties.

The Vice-Chancellor had disclosed the planned increase at a town hall meeting held on May 16, where students were told the hike was necessary to address rising operational costs and sustain academic quality.

Redeemer's University in Ede, Osun state, has announced a 40% increase in fees for the 2026/2027 academic session. Photo credit: Original

Source: Twitter

Fees by faculty and programme

The new schedule places professional courses at the top of the fee range. Fresh Law students face the steepest bill at N2.93 million, while Nursing students are charged N2.43 million. Physiotherapy students will pay N2.07 million, Mechatronics Engineering N2.22 million, and Medical Laboratory Science N2.03 million, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Within the Faculty of Computing and Engineering, Computer Science attracts N1.63 million for 100-level students, followed by Cyber Security at N1.58 million and Information Technology at N1.56 million.

Social Sciences students pay comparatively lower fees, though the figures remain substantial. Mass Communication is pegged at N1.4 million for new students, while Economics comes in at N1.39 million.

Payment plan still in place

Despite the increase, university management retained its instalment payment structure to ease the financial pressure on families.

Under the arrangement, students are required to pay 40% of their total fees before first-semester resumption, an additional 20% before first-semester examinations, and the outstanding 40% balance ahead of second-semester resumption, Vanguard reported.

The fee hike has drawn mixed reactions from parents and students, many of whom have raised concerns about the growing financial burden of studying at the private university.

Lead City announces admission requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lead City University in Oyo state, Ibadan, opened applications for its 2026/2027 academic session.

The management released the guidelines on social media following the conclusion of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

Source: Legit.ng