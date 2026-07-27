Ayo Shonaiya, KWAM 1's former manager, made a startling claim about the fuji legend's influence over women on X

Shonaiya insisted that women knowingly and willingly seek to carry KWAM 1's child, describing it as getting a 'souvenir'

The post emerged amid the ongoing saga involving the singer and a baby mama who claims he fathered her 12-year-old daughter

Ayo Shonaiya, former manager to fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has made a jaw-dropping claim about the singer's pull over women, saying some actively seek to bear his children.

Shonaiya posted his thoughts on X on 26 July 2026, describing the veteran musician as a "Chosen One" whose life most people simply cannot comprehend from the outside.

KWAM 1's former manager shared insight about Fuji musician's life. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

According to the music industry veteran, women who get close to KWAM 1 develop an intense desire to have children with him, not out of naivety, but by deliberate choice. He said he witnessed this first-hand during his time working alongside the artiste.

Women Seek KWAM 1's "Bloodline"

In his post, Shonaiya explained that these women view a child with the fuji legend as something of a prize, likening it to carrying a piece of his legacy. "It really is like a 'souvenir'. It's crazy," he wrote, adding that the phenomenon is ongoing even now.

"I promise you, as we speak, there are still some women out there who are waiting for their 'turn' to get pregnant by him," Shonaiya stated, stressing that KWAM 1's world operates by entirely different rules. "He is not an ordinary human being. Only people who have been around him for a considerable period will understand what I'm sayin..."

Shonaiya's comments came at a time when [KWAM 1 has been at the centre of a paternity controversy after a baby mama alleged that he fathered her 12-year-old daughter. The singer responded publicly to the claims, which have since generated significant debate online.

Shonaiya Shifts Focus to the Women

Rather than dwelling on the controversy itself, Shonaiya chose to redirect attention to what he considers the overlooked side of the story: the motivations of the women involved. He argued that public discourse tends to focus entirely on KWAM 1 while ignoring the agency of women who, according to him, pursue this outcome knowingly.

"Everyone is talking about him and comments. But do we wonder about the women, who willingly and knowingly want to have children for this man. Why? Because they want a child with his bloodline," he wrote.

KWAM 1's former manager sparks controversy with bold claim about KWAM 1 and women. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video of KWAM boasting about his past affairs and what he leaves behind after breakups resurfaced online.

See Ayo Shonaiya's original post on X below:

KWAM 1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng also reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng