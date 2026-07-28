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Federal Government Lists 7 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for Jobs
Nigeria

Federal Government Lists 7 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for Jobs

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • The Federal Character Commission published a public awareness post warning job seekers about common errors in federal recruitment
  • The commission cautioned Nigerians against trusting unofficial websites, social media posts, and individuals who demand payment in exchange for jobs
  • The FCC clarified that it does not directly recruit workers into ministries, departments, or agencies across Nigeria

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has warned Nigerians seeking public sector employment about seven common mistakes that could hurt their chances of landing legitimate government jobs.

The warning appeared in a public awareness post on the commission's official website on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, urging applicants to stick to official channels and stay alert to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) warns Nigerians seeking public sector jobs to avoid seven common application mistakes and use only official recruitment channels to prevent fraud.
Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran-led FCC warns Nigerians to avoid seven mistakes when applying for federal government's jobs. Photo credit: @fccnigeria
Source: Twitter

Can you spot recruitment scams?

At the top of the list was the risk of relying on unofficial recruitment sources. The FCC said fraudsters frequently set up fake websites and circulate misleading advertisements through social media and forwarded messages, tricking job seekers into submitting personal details or money.

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The commission also warned against the widespread practice of paying individuals who claim they can influence recruitment or secure employment opportunities.

The FCC said:

"Applicants should be cautious of anyone requesting payment or claiming they can guarantee employment, and they are encouraged to report suspicious recruitment activities through appropriate channels."

It stressed that anyone collecting money or manipulating federal recruitment processes is acting outside the law.

FG says federal recruitments are not misleading
FG says federal recruitment processes are transparent and warns against misleading claims. Photo credit: @fccnigeria
Source: Twitter

Could these mistakes cost jobs?

Beyond fraud, the FCC said many applicants reduce their own chances by not reading eligibility requirements carefully before applying. These requirements often cover educational qualifications, age limits, professional certifications, work experience, and supporting documents.

Submitting inaccurate personal details was also flagged as a serious error. The commission said mistakes in contact information, qualifications, or other personal data can affect a candidate's eligibility during the verification stage.

Applicants were also advised not to leave submissions until the final days of a recruitment exercise, as last-minute applications often result in incomplete submissions or missed deadlines.

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Furthermore, the FCC reminded candidates that receiving an acknowledgement of their application does not mark the end of the process. Preparing for aptitude tests, interviews, and other assessments is still required after the initial submission.

The commission added that job seekers should treat any vacancy that promises guaranteed placement, demands upfront payment, or uses pressure tactics as a red flag.

Who really handles federal recruitment?

Clarifying a point of frequent confusion, the commission said it does not hire workers directly into ministries, departments, or agencies. Recruitment remains the responsibility of each institution. The FCC's role is to monitor compliance with the Federal Character Principle, as set out in Section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The commission said it operates a recruitment section on its website where verified vacancies from federal institutions can be listed, giving applicants a reliable starting point before they proceed to the recruiting body's own application portal.

The full list of the seven mistakes listed by the federal government is highlighted below:

  1. Applying through unverified sources
  2. Paying someone to secure a government job
  3. Ignoring application requirements
  4. Missing important deadlines
  5. Providing incorrect information
  6. Failing to prepare beyond the application
  7. Assuming every opportunity is genuine

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FCC, NRC strengthen federal representation partnership

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCC and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) strengthened their partnership to ensure fair federal representation in recruitments, promotions and other personnel processes, in line with Federal Character Principles and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The renewed commitment was made during an interactive meeting between the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation and the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation, and the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu state, Peter Eze, explained that the engagement reflected the Commission’s resolve to move from a reactive to a "proactive approach" in enforcing the Federal Character Principle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsFederal Government Of NigeriaAbujaJobs
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