The UK government has advised successful international students to begin their Student visa applications online

Applicants must provide a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), while some may also need proof of funds and TB test results

Successful applicants will receive an eVisa after approval, while most overseas Student visa applications are expected to receive a decision within three weeks

International students who have secured admission to study in the United Kingdom have been advised to begin their student visa applications online, with the UK government outlining the documents they must submit before travelling.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, explains the application process for students applying from outside the UK and sets out the documents and identity checks required before a visa can be issued.

International students seeking admission to UK institutions must obtain a Student visa before travelling. Photo: Getty

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What documents do students need for a UK visa?

According to the UK government, every Student visa applicant must submit a valid passport or other acceptable travel document, along with a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issued by their education provider.

Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may also be required to provide:

Proof that they have enough money to pay for tuition and living expenses.

An Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate, where required by their course or nationality.

Tuberculosis (TB) test results.

Written consent from a financial sponsor if the sponsor has covered tuition or living costs within the past 12 months.

Additional supporting documents requested by UK immigration authorities.

Applicants under the age of 18 must also submit written consent from their parents or legal guardians, together with proof of their relationship, such as a birth certificate or another government-issued document.

How do students apply?

The UK government said Student visa applications must be completed online.

Applicants outside the UK will be required to prove their identity either by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app to scan their identity document or by attending a visa application centre to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph.

Those asked to attend a visa application centre must take their passport to the appointment. The government noted that some applicants may need to travel to another country if there is no nearby visa application centre.

Students can save their online application and return to complete it later if necessary.

How long does the process take?

According to the guidance, applicants submitting their applications from outside the UK will usually receive a decision within three weeks.

The government added that faster processing may be available for applicants who choose to pay for a priority service.

For applicants already in the UK who are extending or switching to a Student visa, decisions are typically made within eight weeks.

What happens after applying?

The UK government said some applications may take longer to process if additional checks are required.

These include situations where supporting documents need to be verified, the applicant is invited for an interview or personal circumstances require further assessment.

Applicants who need to amend or withdraw their applications after submission were advised to contact UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

What successful applicants receive

Students whose applications are approved will receive an eVisa, which serves as a digital record of their identity and immigration status.

The UK government said successful applicants would receive instructions by email or letter explaining how to access their eVisa by creating a UK Visas and Immigration account.

The latest guidance forms part of the UK's Student visa process for international applicants planning to begin their studies at British universities and other approved education providers.

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According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng