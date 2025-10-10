Nasboi Issues Warning to Ladies, Shares Spec: “I Can't Be Financially Stable to Date Broke Women”
- Skit maker Nasboi has opened up in a tweet about the type of women he can date, explaining the reason behind his statement
- He sternly warned certain types of women not to come close to him, based on what he shared about himself
- Fans quickly reacted to his tweet, offering their opinions on the kind of women he was referring to
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Nigerian skit maker Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has sparked a debate online with his latest tweet.
The content creator, who went on a 30-day tour to get Davido's attention a few weeks ago, tweeted about his dating preferences.
According to him, he has been working hard to achieve financial stability, something he doesn’t take lightly. He added that, due to his efforts in building his career, he will never date certain types of women.
Nasboi warns ladies about his dating preferences
The content creator, who took Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota on a boat cruise a few months ago, stated that broke women should stay far away from him. He even pleaded with them in his tweet to keep their distance.
Skit maker who acted mad man and was labelled ‘Yahoo Boy’ begs for help: "My family is troubled now”
Fans react to Nasboi's tweet
Many of Nasboi's fans agreed with his tweet, noting that, even though some of them aren't wealthy, they still wouldn't want to date broke women. One man commented that if a lady is ready to date him, she must have no less than N1 million in her Opay account.
The skit maker added that he would collect the money from her, but it would serve as "assurance" that she is not broke.
Ladies disagree with Nasboi’s tweet
In response, some ladies disagreed with Nasboi’s views, stating that if a woman had made a similar tweet, it would have caused an uproar. A few others warned that Nasboi might not be ready for marriage and could end up waiting until he is 50 years old.
It's worth noting that Nasboi often shares relationship advice. Just a few months ago, he shared tips on the type of women to avoid.
See the tweet here:
How fans react to Nasboi tweet about his spec
Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the content creator about his life and relationship. Here are comments below:
@PraiseStephen5 shared:
"Stray bullet go just they hit person anyhow. God of hallelujah challenge visit me with wealth today."
@O_fave07 shared:
"When I finally attain the level wey I dey work on, before any girl go talk to me or try to be friend, she go first drop like 1M for my Opay make she know say men mount."
@Whotfisayo reacted:
"Make broke entitled women no even think of me. Amen."
@RENNOTD commented:
"You're getting married at 50."
@highchart shared:
"If na woman tweet una for don break her neck."
Nasboi shares category of ladies to avoid
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasboi shared a tweet about relationships. In his message, he noted that there was a type of woman that should be avoided by men who want to settle down soon.
His revelation sparked online discourse as many agreed with him while others shared their takes.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng