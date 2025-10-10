Skit maker Nasboi has opened up in a tweet about the type of women he can date, explaining the reason behind his statement

He sternly warned certain types of women not to come close to him, based on what he shared about himself

Fans quickly reacted to his tweet, offering their opinions on the kind of women he was referring to

Nigerian skit maker Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has sparked a debate online with his latest tweet.

The content creator, who went on a 30-day tour to get Davido's attention a few weeks ago, tweeted about his dating preferences.

According to him, he has been working hard to achieve financial stability, something he doesn’t take lightly. He added that, due to his efforts in building his career, he will never date certain types of women.

Nasboi warns ladies about his dating preferences

The content creator, who took Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota on a boat cruise a few months ago, stated that broke women should stay far away from him. He even pleaded with them in his tweet to keep their distance.

Fans react to Nasboi's tweet

Many of Nasboi's fans agreed with his tweet, noting that, even though some of them aren't wealthy, they still wouldn't want to date broke women. One man commented that if a lady is ready to date him, she must have no less than N1 million in her Opay account.

The skit maker added that he would collect the money from her, but it would serve as "assurance" that she is not broke.

Ladies disagree with Nasboi’s tweet

In response, some ladies disagreed with Nasboi’s views, stating that if a woman had made a similar tweet, it would have caused an uproar. A few others warned that Nasboi might not be ready for marriage and could end up waiting until he is 50 years old.

It's worth noting that Nasboi often shares relationship advice. Just a few months ago, he shared tips on the type of women to avoid.

See the tweet here:

How fans react to Nasboi tweet about his spec

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the content creator about his life and relationship. Here are comments below:

@PraiseStephen5 shared:

"Stray bullet go just they hit person anyhow. God of hallelujah challenge visit me with wealth today."

@O_fave07 shared:

"When I finally attain the level wey I dey work on, before any girl go talk to me or try to be friend, she go first drop like 1M for my Opay make she know say men mount."

@Whotfisayo reacted:

"Make broke entitled women no even think of me. Amen."

@RENNOTD commented:

"You're getting married at 50."

@highchart shared:

"If na woman tweet una for don break her neck."

