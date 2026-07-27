Kano State Police Command has arrested 25-year-old Maimunatu Idris for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a sharp knife at Durbar Hotel, Badawa

The suspect reportedly lured her boyfriend to the hotel after learning he planned to marry another woman, according to an eyewitness

The victim was taken to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, where he is receiving treatment as police investigation continues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly severing her boyfriend's manhood with a knife at Durbar Hotel in the Badawa area of Kano.

The suspect, Maimunatu Idris, is from Maigatari Local Government Area in Jigawa State.

Maimunatu Idris Allegedly attacks boyfriend with knife at Kano hotel. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect turned on her partner after learning he intended to take another woman as his wife.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kiyawa confirmed her arrest in a statement issued on Monday, July 27, 2026.

How woman attacked boyfriend in hotel

A security worker based near the hotel said that the suspect invited her boyfriend to spend time with her at the hotel after getting wind of his plan to leave her.

"She asked him to lodge at the hotel so they could stay together. It was there she used the opportunity to cut his manhood."

The eyewitness said the suspect was immediately seized by people at the scene and handed over to the police.

Kiyawa said the Divisional Police Officer led a team of detectives to the hotel after the incident was reported.

Officers recovered the knife used in the attack as an exhibit, while the victim was taken to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Police warn against self-help

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, condemned the attack and cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands under any circumstances.

He assured residents that the Command would carry out a thorough investigation and ensure the suspect is prosecuted in line with the law.

Kiyawa added that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Police Iinvestigate shocking Knife attack by Kano Woman on boyfriend over marriage olans

Source: Original

Wife cuts husband’s manhood 4 months after marriage

Recall that a four-month-old blissful marriage turned into pain after the wife attacked her husband with a knife

40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, said his wife attacked him with a sharp knife and almost cut off his manhood.

Idris disclosed that he was rescued by neighbours who rushed him to the hospital to save his life.

Lady kills boyfriend for cheating on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that tragedy struck at Okitipupa community, the headquarters of the Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

A young man identified as Michael Ikuedowoni was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Augustina Mowari.

The state police public relations officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, shared more details about the tragic incident and the next line of action.

Source: Legit.ng