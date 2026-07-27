The Federal Government launched the Human Resource Modules of the IPPIS platform, targeting staff postings, promotions and leave applications

Head of the Civil Service Walson-Jack declared that lobbying for postings was over as the new system automates all personnel movement across 508 MDAs

The platform, built entirely by Nigerian developers, covers over 1 million employee records and replaces the Oracle Electronic Business Suite

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has launched the Human Resource Modules of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), replacing manual processes for staff postings and promotions.

The new system leaves applications and other personnel functions across the Federal Civil Service with a fully digital platform.

FG launches IPPIS modules: A new era for civil service management. Photo credit: Federal Civil Service Commission

Source: UGC

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the launch as a major step in building a modern public service under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

As reported by The Punch, Walson-Jack announced at the IPPIS Go-Live Ceremony held in Abuja on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Walson-Jack said the platform would cover the entire workforce lifecycle, including biometric enrolment, onboarding, payroll administration, employee mobility, reporting and data analytics across all 508 ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies currently on the IPPIS system.

End of posting lobbying

In one of the sharpest remarks at the ceremony, Walson-Jack signalled that the days of informal lobbying for favourable deployments were over.

"Post me here, post me there. I want a juicy posting, no more. It is now digitalised," she said, adding, "No more lobbying for posting."

She said combining all personnel functions on a single platform would cut duplication, reduce errors and delays, and strengthen accountability through automated approvals, standardised workflows and audit trails.

The employee self-service module will allow officers to access and update their own records directly, reducing paperwork across the service.

"We are not just unveiling a digital platform, but institutionalising a better way of managing our most important resource, which is our people, our employees."

Walson-Jack noted that the new system replaced the Oracle Electronic Business Suite following extensive testing, and stressed that the software was developed entirely by Nigerians.

"This solution was built by Nigerians for Nigerians," she said, calling it a practical expression of the Nigeria First policy.

Walson-Jack urged ministries and agencies to fully adopt the platform, warning that "technology alone could not deliver reforms without users embracing the new system."

What officials said at the launch

According to The Nation, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, said the HR modules represented "a natural progression of this reform journey moving from payroll administration to comprehensive digital human capital development."

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, said the new modules would allow civil servants to apply for annual leave online, track promotions and access disciplinary processes digitally.

No more lobbying for posts: FG unveils digital HR system for civil servants. Photo credit: Federal Civil Service Commission

Source: Twitter

FG terminates 3-month terminal leave for civil servants

Recall that the federal government ordered MDAs to cease mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave for civil servants.

In a now-viral circular, the government clarified that retirement notice is a requirement, not an entitlement to leave.

It also stated that all MDAs must comply to retain experienced personnel until official retirement dates.

FG approves increase in civil servants' allowances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government approved sweeping reforms to boost civil servants’ allowances and welfare benefits.

The changes, announced by Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, will impact workers across all salary structures.

With improved pay, new retirement packages, and enhanced compensation schemes, the reforms aim to strengthen morale and productivity in the public service.

Source: Legit.ng