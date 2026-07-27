About 8 to 10 armed hoodlums attacked an INEC PVC distribution centre in Okuku, Osun State, on Sunday

The gunmen fired shots into the air at Oyinlola DC School in Ward 2, causing officials and residents to flee the scene

Osun Police Command confirmed the attack and said tactical and intelligence assets have been deployed to catch the suspects

Armed men stormed a Permanent Voters Card distribution centre in Okuku, Osun state, on Sunday, July 26, firing shots into the air and making away with multiple packs of PVCs meant for residents in the area.

The attack happened at Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, where officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were attending to residents who had come to collect their cards.

Hoodlums in Osun state attack INEC office ahead of guber election. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

Witnesses said the men entered the premises without drawing attention before suddenly opening fire and heading straight for the PVCs stacked near where INEC staff were seated.

A resident named Gbadebo, who was at the scene to collect his own card, described the moment the attack unfolded, Punch reported.

"The incident occurred at Oyinlola DC School, Ward 2, Okuku, Osun State, on Sunday. Some of us were around to collect our PVCs, and I can't say when those hoodlums got into the premises. They shot into the air and disrupted the exercise. Some of us around fled in different directions, and they went straight to where those INEC staff put the PVCs and made away with some packs. The hoodlums involved are about eight in number," Gbadebo said.

Osun police confirm the attack

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, who said around ten armed thugs carried out the attack and carted away three packs of PVCs.

"Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State, who were peacefully distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, were attacked by about 10 armed thugs. The hoodlums reportedly fired sporadically into the air and carted away with three packs of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)," Ojelabi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, condemned the attack and ordered a full investigation aimed at identifying, arresting, and prosecuting those responsible, Vanguard reported.

Search for suspects underway

Ojelabi said the command had deployed tactical and intelligence assets to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen cards.

He urged members of the public to stay calm and avoid any actions that could worsen the situation.

He also appealed to eyewitnesses and residents with useful information to contact the nearest police station or reach the command through its emergency lines.

MC Oluomo kicks following suspension of NURTW

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) inaugurated a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee transport parks and garages in Osun state, directly challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to suspend the union's operations across the state.

The ceremony took place at the union's headquarters in Garki Area, Abuja, on Friday, July 24, 2026. Alhaji Kazeem Oyewale, widely known as Asiri Eniba, was named as chairman of the newly constituted committee.

Source: Legit.ng