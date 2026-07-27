Information Minister Mohammed Idris inspected the newly upgraded NTA headquarters studio in Abuja on July 27, 2026

NTA Director-General Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos received the minister as the government released photos of the revamped facility

The federal government said similar upgrades are also underway at FRCN, Voice of Nigeria, NAN, and the National Press Centre

Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has inspected the upgraded studio of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at its headquarters in Abuja, with the federal government confirming that similar renovations are being rolled out at broadcast and media institutions across the country.

The inspection, which took place on July 27, 2026, was shared via the official X account of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, along with photos showing the revamped facility.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris inspected the newly upgraded NTA headquarters studio in Abuja. Photo: FMOI

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The minister was received at the NTA headquarters by the authority's Director-General, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos.

NTA Upgrade Part of Broader Media Overhaul

The government described the Abuja studio upgrade as one piece of a wider push to modernise Nigeria's public media infrastructure under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Beyond NTA, the overhaul extends to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and the National Press Centre, all of which are currently undergoing upgrades.

Minister Idris said the studio improvements at NTA headquarters represent the kind of change being replicated at other facilities nationwide, signalling that the federal government intends the transformation to reach public broadcasters beyond the capital.

NTA's Long-Running Reputation

NTA, which has been Nigeria's national public broadcaster for decades, has often been the target of public criticism over the quality of its broadcasts and ageing infrastructure.

The latest intervention by the federal government marks one of the more visible efforts in recent years to address those shortcomings and reposition the station as a credible national broadcaster.

No timeline has been given for when the full nationwide upgrades will be completed.

President Tinubu Makes 7 New Appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, September 27, appointed seven executive directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement titled, “President Tinubu appoints seven Executive Directors for NTA"

Source: Legit.ng