UNILAG's Student Affairs Division released a poster advising female students on behaviours linked to sexual harassment, drawing sharp criticism online

Critics said the poster placed the responsibility of preventing sexual harassment on women rather than on perpetrators

The university's management issued a formal statement confirming the poster's withdrawal and outlining its official position on sexual misconduct

The University of Lagos has pulled down an advisory poster on sexual harassment produced by its Student Affairs Division after the publication triggered a wave of backlash on social media.

The poster drew criticism for advising female students to avoid shaking hands with men, accepting gifts from men, being alone with a man in a secluded place, and watching adult content. Many who reacted online argued that the guidance shifted responsibility for preventing sexual harassment onto women, rather than holding potential perpetrators accountable.

UNILAG withdraws sexual poster blaming female students Photo Credit: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG distances itself from the poster

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Adejoke R. Alaga-Ibraheem, Head of the University's Communication Unit, UNILAG management said it had taken note of the public's concerns and confirmed the poster had been withdrawn.

The university clarified that although the material came from within the institution, it no longer reflects the university's official position on the matter.

Management said UNILAG does not condone forced pleasure, sexual harassment, or any form of victim-blaming, describing sexual harassment as a serious form of misconduct that affects people of all genders and has no place within the institution.

What UNILAG is asking students to do

Beyond withdrawing the poster, the university used the statement to remind students of the support structures available to them. It encouraged anyone who has experienced or witnessed sexual harassment to use the university's official and confidential reporting channels, which it said exist to enable prompt investigation and appropriate support.

The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to building a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all members of the university community.

See the full statement on X here:

UNILAG, other Nigerian varsity in the world ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that no Nigerian university was able to make it into the world's top 1000 universities released by the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings. This is according to the 2026 edition of the university ranking published on Thursday, June 18.

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria was included in the top 1000 global elite list. However, only the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, made it to the latest world ranking.

The reports ranked UI and UNILAG in the 1,001–1,200 band for both the 2025 and 2026 editions, while ABU appeared for the first time in the 1,201–1,400 range. The QS World University Rankings assess institutions based on eight key performance indicators, including academic reputation, research output, and international collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng