US Mission Nigeria is hiring: How to apply for new job openings in 2026
- The US Mission Nigeria announced new job vacancies and called on qualified Nigerians to apply
- The Mission directed interested candidates to its official job opportunities page to view available roles
- Applicants can explore multiple vacancies and submit their applications through the Mission's website
The US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.
The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.
How to apply for US Mission Nigeria jobs
Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online.
The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.
The US Mission in Nigeria operates as the official diplomatic representation of the United States government in the country, and its local staff positions are among the more competitive roles available to Nigerian professionals seeking international work experience within Nigeria.
Below is the list of roles and locations:
Visa Assistant (Team Lead) - Employees of Mission-All/or USEFMs, EFMs or MOHs
The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Visa Assistant (Team Lead) position in the Consular Section.
Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year
Series/Grade: LE - 1415 - 8
Agency: Consulate General Lagos
Position Info:
Location: Lagos, NI
Close Date: 07/27/2026
Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator - U.S. Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)
The U.S. Consulate Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator in the Management Office.
Salary:(USD) $54,485/Per Year
Series/Grade: FP - 6085 - 5
Agency: Consulate General Lagos
Position Info:
Location: Lagos, NI
Close Date: 07/29/2026
Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator - All Interested Candidates
The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant) position in the Public Diplomacy (PD) Office.
Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year
Series/Grade: LE - 6510 - 8
Agency: Embassy Abuja
Position Info:
Location: Abuja, NI
Close Date: 08/04/2026
Procurement Agent - All Interested Candidates
The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for Procurement Agent positions in the General Services Office.
Salary:(USD) $19,951/Per Year
Series/Grade: LE - 0810 - 7
Agency: Embassy Abuja
Position Info:
Location: Abuja, NI
Close Date: 08/04/2026
Surveillance Detection Coordinator - All Interested Candidates
The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria, is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Surveillance Detection Coordinator in the Regional Security Office.
Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year
Series/Grade: LE - 0710 - 7
Agency: Embassy Abuja
Position Info:
Location: Abuja, NI
Close Date: 08/04/20
Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier - All Interested Candidates
The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier position in the Financial Management Centre.
Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year
Series/Grade: LE - 0420 - 7
Agency: Consulate General Lagos
Position Info:
Location: Lagos, NI
Close Date: 08/06/2026
See the announcement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng