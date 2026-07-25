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US Mission Nigeria is hiring: How to apply for new job openings in 2026
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US Mission Nigeria is hiring: How to apply for new job openings in 2026

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The US Mission Nigeria announced new job vacancies and called on qualified Nigerians to apply
  • The Mission directed interested candidates to its official job opportunities page to view available roles
  • Applicants can explore multiple vacancies and submit their applications through the Mission's website

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The US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

The US Mission in Nigeria has announced job opportunities for Nigerians at its embassy offices in Abuja and Lagos.
US Embassy in Nigeria announces job opportunities in Abuja and Lagos Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump
Source: Twitter

How to apply for US Mission Nigeria jobs

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online.

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The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

Read also

US Embassy posts 7 job openings with requirements for applicants, shares salary in dollars

The US Mission in Nigeria operates as the official diplomatic representation of the United States government in the country, and its local staff positions are among the more competitive roles available to Nigerian professionals seeking international work experience within Nigeria.

Below is the list of roles and locations:

Visa Assistant (Team Lead) - Employees of Mission-All/or USEFMs, EFMs or MOHs

The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Visa Assistant (Team Lead) position in the Consular Section.

Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 1415 - 8

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 07/27/2026

Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator - U.S. Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)

The U.S. Consulate Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator in the Management Office.

Salary:(USD) $54,485/Per Year

Series/Grade: FP - 6085 - 5

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 07/29/2026

Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant) position in the Public Diplomacy (PD) Office.

Read also

US Embassy highlights list of 5 available jobs for qualified applicants, shares application step

Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 6510 - 8

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/2026

Procurement Agent - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for Procurement Agent positions in the General Services Office.

Salary:(USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0810 - 7

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/2026

Surveillance Detection Coordinator - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria, is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Surveillance Detection Coordinator in the Regional Security Office.

Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0710 - 7

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/20

Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier position in the Financial Management Centre.

Read also

US Coast Guard lists 2026 fitness standards and officer programmes for new recruits

Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0420 - 7

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 08/06/2026

See the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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