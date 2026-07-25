The US Mission Nigeria announced new job vacancies and called on qualified Nigerians to apply

The Mission directed interested candidates to its official job opportunities page to view available roles

Applicants can explore multiple vacancies and submit their applications through the Mission's website

The US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

US Embassy in Nigeria announces job opportunities in Abuja and Lagos Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

How to apply for US Mission Nigeria jobs

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online.

The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

The US Mission in Nigeria operates as the official diplomatic representation of the United States government in the country, and its local staff positions are among the more competitive roles available to Nigerian professionals seeking international work experience within Nigeria.

Below is the list of roles and locations:

Visa Assistant (Team Lead) - Employees of Mission-All/or USEFMs, EFMs or MOHs

The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Visa Assistant (Team Lead) position in the Consular Section.

Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 1415 - 8

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 07/27/2026

Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator - U.S. Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)

The U.S. Consulate Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Community Liaison Office (CLO) Coordinator in the Management Office.

Salary:(USD) $54,485/Per Year

Series/Grade: FP - 6085 - 5

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 07/29/2026

Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant) position in the Public Diplomacy (PD) Office.

Salary: (USD) $25,357/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 6510 - 8

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/2026

Procurement Agent - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for Procurement Agent positions in the General Services Office.

Salary:(USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0810 - 7

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/2026

Surveillance Detection Coordinator - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria, is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Surveillance Detection Coordinator in the Regional Security Office.

Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0710 - 7

Agency: Embassy Abuja

Position Info:

Location: Abuja, NI

Close Date: 08/04/20

Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier - All Interested Candidates

The U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Nigeria is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier position in the Financial Management Centre.

Salary: (USD) $19,951/Per Year

Series/Grade: LE - 0420 - 7

Agency: Consulate General Lagos

Position Info:

Location: Lagos, NI

Close Date: 08/06/2026

See the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng