Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has made serious allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of manipulation and dishonesty over serious family matters

The actress dared the clergyman to release certain DNA results, threatening to expose how they were obtained and reveal shocking private conversations between them

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, with some questioning why Ogala kept silent during her relationship with the pastor, while others supported her decision to speak out

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has made serious allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of manipulation and dishonesty over alleged DNA test claims involving his children.

She described his actions as wicked and challenged him to release the DNA results of his children, threatening to expose how those tests were allegedly obtained, along with private conversations linked to the matter.

Actress Doris Ogala levels serious allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit: mma_ogala/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Ogala explained that she had avoided speaking publicly because children were involved, but said she felt forced to respond after what she considered repeated provocation.

She alleged that Okafor had lied about the paternity of his children and accused him of trying to silence and blackmail them while continuing to grant interviews.

The controversial actress went further to claim that the pastor had sent inappropriate videos of his daughters to her, which she said was an attempt to intimidate them after they criticised his lifestyle.

She accused Okafor of bringing different women, including church members and choir members, into his home.

According to Ogala, Okafor’s alleged actions included begging and blackmailing his children privately while presenting a different image in public.

She warned him against speaking about his children again, stating that she would reveal more details if he continued.

Her post quickly attracted attention online, with many reacting to the weight of the allegations.

Ogala maintained that she had previously warned the pastor about his conduct but decided to go public after he deliberately attempted to misrepresent the situation.

Check out Doris Ogala's post below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@beckyculture_media said:

"Who are the friends and family of Doris, please she needs help, please 😢"

@defunnyfuckers commented: "You and expose na 5/6 you always have something to expose about someone"

@regina_anthony_ wrote:

"You covered for him during your relationship. That also says a lot about your character."

@chime_hero reacted:

"Madam wrap this up abeg, you didn't expose him when you were enjoying with him o"

@akeabasi_gain stated:

"It's good you are here to put him on check...cos the man is just desperate to clear is name and he doesn't care who takes the fall or who's hurt... very selfish human"

@queenkannyblack said:

"Madam no be you Dey post you and the love of your life up and down? Abeg rest and focus on your partner nah oh chim😹😹😹"

@chiwhitey added:

"Lol and U no still fit expose him for what he did to Ur brother? Doris U mess up jare"

Actress Doris Ogala accuses Pastor Chris Okafor of fake DNA, threatens to expose him. Photo credit: mma_ogala/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Court restrains VDM, Doris Ogala from mentioning Pastor Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos High Court restrained Verydarkman, Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor on social media.

Justice M. A. Savage delivered the ruling on Thursday, January 22, at the Ikeja division of the court. The injunction was granted pending the determination of a substantive suit filed by Pastor Okafor.

The court ordered that the defendants must not publish any alleged private materials, including chats, conversations, texts, pictures, images, or videos involving the clergyman.

Source: Legit.ng