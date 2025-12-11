Lege Miami left fans stunned after an emotional video about his friendship with Seyi Tinubu went viral

The actor claimed that maintaining the relationship has cost him his matchmaking earnings and peace of mind

The clip has led to mixed reactions online, with Nigerians debating whether Lege was joking or genuinely overwhelmed

Nollywood actor and popular online matchmaker, Lege Miami, has addressed his long-talked-about friendship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president.

In the trending clip, Lege appeared visibly drained as he explained that the friendship many Nigerians believe brings him influence has instead put him under unexpected pressure.

Lege Miami says maintaining his relationship with Seyi Tinubu has cost him his matchmaking earnings. Photos: Seyi Tinubu, Lege Miami.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami in the video said:

“I no enjoy Seyi as friend at all. I don use all my matchmaking money for this matter, saying I’m Seyi Tinubu’s friend. He only calls me once in a while to ask if I’m okay.”

He went on to explain that people constantly approach him with requests, problems, and expectations simply because of his association with the president’s son.

According to him, those pressures have affected both his finances and his peace.

Lege noted that while Seyi Tinubu checks on him occasionally, the larger weight of the friendship comes from outsiders who assume he has direct access to resources and influence.

For months, Lege has openly mentioned his closeness to Seyi Tinubu during his matchmaking livestreams.

His frequent references to the relationship have made him a recurring topic online, sometimes celebrated, sometimes mocked, but always noticed.

Lege Miami has become one of Nigeria’s most recognisable online personalities, thanks to his entertaining matchmaking shows,

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@state_captain_celebrity_driver noted

"Na you they force urself on Seyi as a friend,,But Seyi never carry u as friends he keeps you as tools for him politics career future"

@abartanda shared

"Weting come concern us you be ore omo president ilu wa the last time I checked"

queenfunmiii reacted

"Thanks God say na poor person be my own friend @bimbo_rufuss 😂😂 me way smart. If I go be friend to rich person... na wetin lege dey face i go dey face"

@jumiest noted:

"It's a one sided friendship uncle 😂😂😂😂. He's not feeling you at all, you be 'gum body' "

@mo_bhola wrote:

"That you call yourself my friend doesn’t mean that I’m your friend… Na only you dey the friendship…. Na only you waka come"

dredc001 reacted:

"Baba na you see am as friend, you ask am shey na mutual? You loyal no mean say them trust you."

Lege Miami is a self-acclaimed friend of the President's son. Photo: Lege Miami

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami talks about Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami gave his fans an update about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

He said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name.

After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section to the recording.

Source: Legit.ng