Iyabo Ojo, her daughter Priscilla, and actress Juliet Ibrahim were spotted at a Lagos airport departure lounge ahead of the trip

Multiple private jets were assembled to ferry the celebrity guests from Lagos to Warri for music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding

Footage from the airport captured the excitement among guests as the star-studded convoy prepared to depart

Music executive Soso Soberekon pulled out all the stops for his wedding.

Footage shared on Friday, July 25, 2026, by lifestyle media platform therayztv captured the buzzing atmosphere at a Lagos airport departure lounge, where several well-known faces gathered ahead of a flight to Delta for the wedding set to take place in Warri on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Soso Soberekon spotted with Iyabo Ojo and others at airport lounge. Credit: sososoberekon,therayztv

Source: Instagram

Among those spotted were actress Iyabo Ojo, her daughter and influencer Priscilla Ojo, and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, along with several other guests.

The mood was visibly celebratory, with guests in high spirits as they prepared to board. Multiple private jets were visible in the footage, reportedly arranged specifically to transport the wedding party from Lagos to Warri for the celebrations.

Soso Soberekon's Star-Studded Send-Off

Therayztv's caption set the tone perfectly:

"POV: you came with PRIVATE JETS CONVOY to pick up your wedding guests.... Commot body for SOSO he no small."

The post described Soberekon as "a lifestyle king" and "the people's man," signalling just how beloved the music executive is within entertainment circles.

The wedding hashtag #SoBeau2026 quickly gained traction online as fans and followers tracked the festivities.

Watch the private jet convoy as celebrities depart Lagos for the Warri wedding:

How netizens reacted

Social media users were quick to react to the spectacle, with many expressing awe at the scale of the event.

@omo_daniboy wrote:

"Omo can you see the number of jet waiting ❤️🔥🔥what"

@misslavender23 commented:

"He deserves all he goes all out for people"

@dreofem shared:

"Na make d union de fruitful & make e last be d wish😂😂.. nor be all dis one.. we have seen it too often😂😂"

@maymaraj010 said:

"Money Dey 🔥🔥🔥🔥me self go get this money I believe📌🙏Congratulations sir"

@onyiigifty89 wrote:

"Na here we go see soso doings"

@amicabletheo commented:

"Normally SOSO DOLLARS AND POUNDS no small 😍😍😍😍😍. Congratulations to him and his wife 🙌❤️❤️"

Iyabo Ojo and daughter, Priscilla, show support for Soso Soberekon ahead of his wedding. Credit: sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Soso Soberekon

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo was among the first notable voices to acknowledge the occasion publicly.

On July 22, 2026, the Queen Mother reshared the wedding video on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a warm congratulatory message for the groom, whom she referred to as a dear friend. Sociate Cubana Chiefpriest also reacted.

Source: Legit.ng