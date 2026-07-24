Football star Achraf Hakimi addressed viral claims that he keeps his money and assets in his mother's name

The PSG defender revealed the surprising reason behind the arrangement, which dates back to his early career

Nigerians and football fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions after the interview clip circulated online

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has finally spoken on the widely discussed claims that his mother is in charge of his finances and assets, offering a detailed explanation that has sparked fresh debate online.

The Moroccan international addressed the topic in an interview clip posted on Instagram on 24 July 2026, pushing back against assumptions that the arrangement was linked to any marital dispute or strategy.

Reactions as footballer Achraf Hakimi explains why his mother is in charge of his money. Photo credit@achrafhakimi

Source: Instagram

Why Hakimi put his mother in charge

According to Hakimi, the situation has nothing to do with his marriage. He explained that he began his professional football career at a very young age, before he was legally old enough to open or operate a bank account. Because of that limitation, his mother stepped in to manage his finances on his behalf.

The football star added that during those early years, he was already earning significant sums of money and consistently leaned on his mother for guidance and advice.

Throwback video of footballer Achraf Hakimi explaining why his mother is in charge of his money resurfaces. Photo credit@acharfhakimi

Source: Instagram

Beyond that, he noted that his mother had always been the person who ran their household, and she handled that responsibility with diligence and care. Over time, the family simply continued with the same arrangement.

"She was good and responsible at it, so they just let her do everything," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Achraf Hakimi speaking about his mother and his assets below:

Fans react to Hakimi's explanation

The interview clip quickly drew a wave of reactions from Nigerian social media users, with many finding humour in the situation, while others offered their own commentary on relationships and trust, as seen below:

@sonaghedo said:

"Women will call him mummy's boy now and gets angry"

@kyngslie wrote:

"No try am for CWO leader hand. She go use your asset prove point for church"

@chinedu_raneluniversal commented:

"Women go happy to have a son like this but will never wish for husband like this..know this and know peace.. so men protect yourself"

@iszzyboii reacted:

"Legendary"

@big_amadioha stated:

"As it should be."

@votejuice_man shared:

"Nobody gone be good to you past your mama omo"

Hakimi addresses sexual assault case

Legit.ng previously reported that Hakimi was expected to face trial in France over allegations of sexual assault connected to an incident dating back to February 25, 2023, after a woman lodged a complaint with police in Nogent-sur-Marne.

The Morocco captain posted a statement on X, insisting that he is innocent and described himself as a "soft target" while stating that he had been waiting for the opportunity to clear his name since the beginning of the case.

Source: Legit.ng