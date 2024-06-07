Singer Ayra Starr has recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of works, 'Year I turned 21'

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded

It was reported that the album which had only spent a day on major platforms has made a record of 375m cumulative streams

Mavin record signee, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has recorded a great achievement with her new album, 'Year I Turned 21' which was released a day ago.

The music star, who had an electrifying performance in Brazil recently, had released her new work, 'Year I turned 21' on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Ayra Starr breaks new record on streaming platforms. Photo credit @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

It has eight songs including Commas, Birds Sing of Money, Woman Commando, 21 and a few others which has been giving her fans joy.

In the post about Ayra Starr's new feat, the album already have a cumulative stream of 375 million in just a day.

A few fans were quick to hail the singer, who loves wearing skimpy dresses.

Below is the post:

