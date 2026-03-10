A video shared by Ayra Starr online, which was later deleted, has resurfaced and caused a buzz among fans

In the recording, the singer was sitting and exposed a part of herself that many were not comfortable with

Her actions attracted criticism and name-calling from fans, who voiced their objections to what they saw

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award nominee Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, faced intense backlash over a video shared online.

In the recording, the music star, known for her love of skimpy dresses, was seen sitting and facing the camera.

She accidentally parted her legs, revealing what was under her dress to fans. The clip was later deleted from her picture collage.

Ayra Starr adjusts the camera after a mishap

After noticing the accidental exposure, Ayra Starr quickly adjusted her camera and sat up as if nothing had happened.

She was wearing a short, above-the-knee gown in the video, and before she could cover herself, some fans caught a glimpse.

Fans react to the video

Fans criticised the blogger who reshared the video, noting that Ayra Starr had already deleted it and there was no need to circulate it again.

Others pointed out that the singer initially shared the video herself and should have been more careful with her content. A few even admitted to checking what was flashed to confirm what was seen online.

Ayra Starr’s style over the years

Ayra Starr is known for her preference for very short and revealing outfits. She has previously faced criticism for performing in a bra and trousers, and most of her videos feature skimpy attires.

In contrast, a video she shared a few months ago showed her in a long gown while in the company of her sister, which surprised her fans and prompted them to confirm it was really her.

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded. It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

