Nigerian singer Ayra Starr posted a rare throwback video from her childhood, showing herself as a young girl dancing energetically in her family home with striking confidence

The Mavins star captioned the Instagram post, saying she knew exactly who she was at a very young age, adding that she has always been active

Fans flooded the comment section with playful reactions, noting that the future hitmaker had been wearing crop tops and mini skirts since childhood

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, has stirred reactions online after posting a rare childhood video of herself on social media.

The clip, shared on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, March 4, shows the singer as a young girl dancing energetically inside a family home, which has now drawn wide reactions from fans.

Ayra Starr posts a rare childhood video dancing energetically in family home, fans react with love and nostalgia online. Photo: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The Mavin Records artiste explained that she had always been active and confident, even from a very young age, and the video was proof of that.

She told her followers that she already understood her identity as a child, stating that her lively nature was not something new but part of her journey from the start.

The footage captures the future hitmaker as a little girl moving with rhythm and flair, navigating stairs and playful indoor setups that resembled a red carpet, reflecting the same bold energy she now brings to her stage performances as an adult today.

Sharing the video, Ayra Starr wrote:

“I knew exactly who I was at a very young age. lmaoooo I’ve been active😭💜”

Many fans noted how her childhood confidence mirrored the vibrant style she is known for today.

Ayra Starr rose to fame under Mavin Records with hit singles such as Rush, which gained international attention.

Her album The Year I Turned 21 marked a major milestone in her career, and the throwback video she shared has added a personal touch to her success story, reminding her supporters of the passion that has been consistent since her early days.

Watch the childhood video of Ayra Starr below:

Fans react to Ayra Starr's childhood video

Fans flooded the singer's comment section with playful and affectionate responses.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@urchelvis said:

"The crop top has been your thing since Pre-K"

@ctrldims commented:

"you literally were made for this ahah 💜"

@ariii_keee wrote:

"Ayra has been rocking the mini skirt and crop top since forever 😭😂"

@ubtrend_ reacted:

"She knew exactly what she wanted, and her outfit testified to it 😂."

@justicegjackson said:

"Baddie from birth 😂❤️❤️"

@babydinchi commented:

"Maddie knew who she was at a very young age😍"

@retiredheartbreaker wrote:

“Another episode of no one just comes out of nowhere”.

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr posts childhood throwback video, says she knew exactly who she was at a very young age. Photo: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's mum explains why she blocks friends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of singer Ayra Starr shared why she decided to cut off some longtime friends.

The celebrity mum explained that one friendship collapsed after her friend kept sharing their private conversations with her husband. She expressed discomfort with this pattern, noting that she did not feel safe knowing her personal thoughts were being relayed to someone she barely knew.

She also recounted another friendship that ended because of excessive interference from a friend's husband. She described the situation as unsettling, noting that friendships should be a safe space, not a platform for constant outside opinions.

Source: Legit.ng