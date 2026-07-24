The French government has published the full conditions foreigners must satisfy to apply for naturalisation, and this also applies in 2026

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and show proof of residence, language ability, assimilation into the French community and financial stability

It is noteworthy that certain exceptions exist that can reduce or waive the standard five-year residency requirement for eligible applicants

The French government has published the eight conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for naturalisation as French citizens, covering everything from age and residency to criminal record and financial standing.

The requirements are drawn from France's official public service portal and apply to all adults seeking to obtain French nationality through naturalisation.

France names eight key conditions foreigners must satisfy before becoming citizens. Photo Credit: Matthieu Delaty, Ludovic Marin

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Eight requirements for French citizenship

1. Age

According to the French government, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be naturalised, although the process can begin from the age of 17. A minor child who remains a foreigner after one parent becomes a French citizen may also qualify, provided the child has lived in France with that parent for at least five years before the application is submitted.

2. Place of Residence

At the time the naturalisation decree is signed, the applicant must be living in France. This means that France must be the centre of the applicant's material and professional interests, as well as their family ties. Applicants whose spouse or children reside outside France risk having their application rejected.

3. Minimum Length of Residence in France

A minimum of five years of residence in France is required. However, exceptions apply. No minimum residency is needed for refugees, nationals of French-speaking countries whose mother tongue is French, those who studied for five or more years in a French-language institution, or those who served in the French military.

A reduced requirement of two years applies to graduates of French higher education institutions and those who can offer exceptional services to France based on their skills or talents.

4. Regularity of Stay in France

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit at the time of filing. Citizens of the European Union or Switzerland are exempt from this requirement. Anyone currently subject to a deportation order or a prohibition from French territory will not be eligible.

5. Assimilation to the French Community

Applicants must demonstrate that they have assimilated into French society. This is assessed through a civic examination and an in-person interview at a prefecture office.

6. Knowledge of the French Language

A sufficient level of French language proficiency is compulsory. Applicants are required to provide proof that they meet the required standard.

7. Professional Integration

Applicants must show stable and sufficient income to support themselves and their immediate family. Professional integration is treated as a core element of assimilation and cannot be overlooked during the assessment process.

8. Morality and Absence of Criminal Convictions

Applicants must be of good character and conduct. This means they must not have committed acts that are contrary to public order. A criminal record could result in the rejection of an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that France had listed four offences that could lead to a foreigner's deportation.

France lists 13visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France had released the list of countries that can enter its territories without a visa.

According to the French government, citizens of all European Union member states, European Economic Area countries, and Switzerland are automatically exempt from visa requirements when travelling to French overseas territories.

Beyond Europe, nationals of 13 countries qualify for a waiver specifically where they hold a multi-entry visa issued by a French consular authority, with a validity period of between six months and five years.

Source: Legit.ng