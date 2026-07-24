Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns Over Health Condition

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, 76, resigned on Friday, citing a diagnosed neurological condition

Shahabuddin was a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh after a student uprising in 2024

The speaker of the national parliament will take over presidential duties until a new president is elected

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin stepped down on Friday, citing a serious neurological diagnosis that he said had begun to affect his physical functioning.

His office confirmed the resignation through a written statement released by his press secretary. Shahabuddin, who is 76 years old, has occupied the largely ceremonial presidency since April 2023.

Bangladesh President resigns citing neurological condition, leaving Sheikh Hasina without allies in power. Photo credit: Abdul Goni/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness," Shahabuddin said in the statement.

Reuters had reported on Thursday that the resignation was expected by Friday.

Shahabuddin's ties to Sheikh Hasina

Shahabuddin's exit leaves ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina without a single ally in a position of power, and comes roughly five months before her reported plan to return to the country. Hasina fled to India in 2024 after a student-led mass uprising dismantled her government. Her Awami League party has since been banned, with scores of its leaders either arrested or forced underground.

Shahabuddin had been seen as a figure connected to Hasina's political circle, making his presidency a point of contention during the transitional period that followed her removal.

Who takes over

Under the country's constitutional arrangement, the speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, the national parliament, will perform the duties of the president while a new one is chosen through an election.

Although the president serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces in Bangladesh, a mainly Muslim country of 173 million people, executive authority lies firmly with the prime minister and cabinet. The role is largely symbolic under the country's system of government.

Sheikh Hasina remains in exile as Shahabuddin’s resignation reshapes Bangladesh’s political landscape. Photo credit: Abdul Goni/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bangladesh PM denounces 'tragedy' of rich nations

Legit.ng earlier reported that a country of fertile, densely populated deltas, low-lying Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable nations in the world to climate change.

But the urgency of the situation is not being matched by actions of countries responsible for emissions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said. "They don't act. They can talk but they don't act," she told AFP on a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. "The rich countries, the developed countries, this is their responsibility. They should come forward. But we are not getting that much response from them. That is the tragedy," she said.

Source: Legit.ng