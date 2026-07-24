Saudi Arabia has introduced a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa for eligible Muslims

Pilgrims from all over the world are allowed multiple visits with a maximum cumulative stay of 90 days

Authorities required applicants to obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app

Saudi Arabia has introduced a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing eligible Muslims to perform the lesser pilgrimage several times within a 365-day period without submitting a fresh visa application before every trip.

The new initiative, launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, is designed to make religious travel more flexible by permitting multiple entries into the Kingdom throughout the visa's validity, provided pilgrims continue to meet the required conditions.

Saudi Arabia says the visa would not be valid during the Hajj season. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Unlike the traditional single-entry Umrah visa, the new permit enables repeat visits while remaining valid for one year from the date it is issued, Gulf News reports.

Key Features of the New Umrah Visa

According to Saudi authorities, the visa offers several benefits, including:

Validity of 365 days from the date of issue.

Multiple entries into Saudi Arabia during the validity period.

A maximum cumulative stay of 90 days.

Availability to Muslims of all nationalities.

Requirement to book an approved Umrah package through the Nusuk platform.

Mandatory Umrah permit through the Nusuk app before each visit.

The visa is suspended after departure and reactivated once all requirements for another trip are met.

It cannot be used during the annual Hajj season.

Who can apply for one-year Umrah visa?

The multiple-entry Umrah visa is open to Muslims worldwide who meet Saudi Arabia's eligibility requirements.

Applicants must first purchase an approved Umrah service package through the Nusuk platform before their visa application can be processed.

How to apply for one-year Umrah visa?

Saudi authorities outlined the following application process:

1. Book an Approved Umrah Package

Pilgrims must select a package from an authorised provider on the Nusuk platform. Packages are available in standard, premium and luxury categories, with many including visa processing, insurance, accommodation, transport and catering services.

2. Submit a Visa Application

After purchasing a package, the authorised Umrah agency handling the booking will process the visa application.

3. Obtain an Umrah Permit

Before travelling, applicants must secure an Umrah permit through the Nusuk mobile application. Entry into Saudi Arabia for Umrah is subject to obtaining this permit and meeting all current regulations.

4. Travel to Saudi Arabia

Once the visa and permit are approved, pilgrims can travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. For subsequent visits within the visa's validity period, travellers must again obtain the required permit and satisfy all prevailing conditions.

Applicants are expected to provide:

A passport valid for at least six months.

A recent passport-sized photograph with a white background.

Proof of legal residence where applicable.

Confirmed return or onward flight tickets.

Hotel or accommodation confirmation.

Travel itinerary.

How Much Does It Cost?

The total cost depends on the Umrah package selected.

Standard packages: Approximately Dh2,000 to Dh2,684.

Luxury packages: Around Dh5,000 to Dh7,000.

Standalone visa: Generally between Dh300 and Dh600 for eligible applicants, although actual charges vary depending on the authorised agency, travel season and package selected.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng