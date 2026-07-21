A man and a woman died on Monday after a motorcycle collided with a Dongfeng pickup at Koto Ajala in Obafemi Owode LGA, Ogun State

TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi linked the crash to excessive speed and loss of control by the motorcyclist

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal road crashes recorded across Ogun State in recent weeks

Two people died on Monday, July 21, after a motorcycle rammed into an oncoming pickup vehicle at Koto Ajala, along the inbound Owode road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) confirmed the crash, identifying the victims as a man and a woman who were both riding on the motorcycle at the time of impact. Both died on the spot, Premium Times reports.

The motorcycle involved in the fatal collision with a Dongfeng pickup at Koto Ajala in Ogun State. Photo; PT

Source: Original

What Caused the Ogun Crash

TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi said witnesses at the scene reported that the rider lost control of the motorcycle while descending the Koto Ajala slope outbound Owode, causing the bike to veer into the lane of an approaching vehicle.

"The motorcycle, with registration number FFF 689 HA, collided with the Dongfeng pickup bearing registration number GGE 200 KP," Akinbiyi said.

"The crash claimed the lives of the two occupants of the motorcycle, while no other injuries were recorded."

Akinbiyi attributed the accident to excessive speed and loss of control, adding that officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recovered the bodies and transported them to the Fakoya Hospital morgue in Sagamu. Both the motorcycle and the pickup were taken to a nearby police station to support further investigations.

Traffic along the route was briefly disrupted after the collision, but TRACE and FRSC personnel worked to restore normal movement.

Pattern of Fatal Crashes in Ogun

Monday's fatalities follow a series of deadly road incidents that have raised alarm over highway safety in Ogun State. On July 6, at least 10 people were killed and six others injured when a commercial bus ploughed into a reversing truck on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway at Saapade Bridge.

Investigators blamed dangerous driving, excessive speed, and wrongful overtaking for that crash.

Three days later, a collision between a bus and a Mack truck at Ogere Junction along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway killed two more people.

Road safety authorities have repeatedly urged commercial drivers and motorcyclists to observe speed limits, avoid reckless overtaking, and comply with traffic regulations, warning that flouting these rules continues to cost lives on Ogun State's highways.

Family members killed in catastrophic Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng