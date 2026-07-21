The United States Air Force has outlined the official eligibility guidelines for individuals seeking to enlist in its Active Duty branch

The guidelines detail strict criteria regarding age limits, educational qualifications, and physical fitness

The military branch clarified the status of non-US citizens, outlining the specific residency requirements to qualify for enlistment

To provide accurate guidance, the official recruitment portal of the United States Air Force has detailed the exact criteria applicants must meet to join its ranks as an enlisted Airman or Officer.

For foreign nationals, including Nigerians, hoping to apply directly from their home countries, the US military has specified a critical legal requirement that must be met first.

The US Air Force releases eligibility requirements for applicants. Photo credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Source: UGC

US Air Force: Citizenship, "Green Card" requirement

A common misconception among some aspiring migrants is that foreign nationals can enlist in the US military directly from their home countries without prior residency. The US Air Force has clarified this rule. According to them, you must be a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) legally residing in the United States.

To become an officer, you must be a native-born or naturalized United States citizen. Lawful Permanent Residents who successfully enlist may qualify for accelerated naturalization (becoming a US citizen) based on their military service.

Age, weight, height for US Air Force

If you meet the residency or citizenship requirements, you must also satisfy several personal, physical, and academic standards. Speaking about age, height, and body weight limit, the requirement stated:

"To join the Air Force as an enlisted Airman, you must be between the ages of 17 and have not reached your 42nd birthday.

To join as a healthcare or ministry professional, you must be between 17 and 48 years of age.

The Air Force maintains height and weight requirements to ensure our Airmen are physically capable of carrying out their tasks. These vary slightly depending on your desired position.

We utilise a Body Mass Index (BMI) range of 17.5 to 27.5 to determine height-to-weight ratio for body composition. When a recruit is outside of this BMI range, recruiters will use a body fat measurement (BFM) with a maximum range of 26% for males and 36% for females."

Candidates must also be in excellent physical and mental health. Vision will be evaluated during the pre-entry physical examination, and refraction levels must be no worse than + or - 8.0.

Man explains why he joined US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man serving in the United States Army went viral after an old video of him resurfaced online.

In the video, he was seen dancing while sharing a caption about why he decided to join the US military.

Source: Legit.ng