The EFCC addressed media reports linking Immigration Comptroller General Kemi Nandap to an ongoing visa fraud investigation

The commission confirmed that active court cases exist against some Nigeria Immigration Service officers for alleged visa racketeering

EFCC warned that more NIS officers could face charges as further investigations continue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has publicly cleared Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, saying she has no connection whatsoever to its ongoing probe into alleged visa fraud within the agency.

The commission made this clear in a post on its official X account on Monday, July 21, 2025, responding to media reports that had insinuated Nandap was among those under scrutiny.

The EFCC has cleared Immigration CG Kemi Nandap of any connection to the ongoing visa fraud probe. Photo credit: @nigimmigration/@officialefcc

Source: Twitter

"The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the Immigration CG," the EFCC wrote. "The Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations."

What the EFCC investigation covers

While the commission distanced Nandap from the probe, it confirmed that cases of alleged visa racketeering involving certain immigration officers are already before the Federal High Court. The EFCC also said its investigations are still active and that additional NIS officers may be charged in the near future.

The statement did not name any of the officers currently facing prosecution or identify those under further scrutiny.

The EFCC urged journalists and media organisations to contact the commission directly before publishing stories about its activities, in order to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.

Reactions to the EFCC statement

The clarification drew sharp criticism from some Nigerians on X, with several users questioning the commission's priorities.

@Bigdwith wrote:

"So u can't go for other sister agencies who are corrupted? You can't go for politicians. You can't go after civil servants. Omo wetin really be una work? Very useless organization. I too believe in ICPC pass una."

@maduabuchiopoke questioned the commission's independence, asking:

"Abeg, which past politician the president wants you people to probe next?"

@ProvidenceEssi3 simply described the situation as a "Banana Republic."

EFCC dismisses fresh recruitment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed as false a message spreading across social media that claims the anti-graft agency is conducting a secret recruitment exercise.

The commission posted the warning on Monday, July 20, via its verified X account, @officialEFCC, labelling the circulating message as fake news and urging Nigerians not to be deceived.

Source: Legit.ng