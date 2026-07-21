Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has appealed to fans to show more patience and respect towards filmmakers as they await her latest movie

The actress revealed that behind the glamour of movie production are months of hard work, pressure, and moments that fans may never see

Ademoye also urged viewers to critique films honestly but avoid using harsh or disrespectful words against creatives

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has made an emotional appeal to fans ahead of the release of her latest movie.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress appreciated her “cyber family” for standing by her through the years.

Ademoye admitted that she cannot respond to every message or comment, but said she notices the love and encouragement from her supporters.

Bimbo Ademoye appeals to fans to show more patience and respect towards filmmakers as they await her latest movie. Photos: Bimbo Ademoye.

Source: Instagram

“Dear cyber family! Thank you! For your love, your support, your patience,” she wrote.

The actress, however, had another important message for her audience.

‘Please be kind to filmmakers’ - Bimbo Ademoye

Ademoye urged fans to be more considerate when discussing movies and avoid rude or entitled comments before or after a film’s release.

According to her, producing a movie involves months of planning, filming, editing and teamwork.

“Underneath the smiles, the posts, the beautiful captions, sometimes we cry in silence, because unless you wear the shoes, you really won’t understand,” she said.

The actress clarified that fans have every right to criticise a movie but encouraged them to choose their words carefully.

“Review with kindness. Nobody is saying you shouldn’t critique a film, but at least you can let your displeasure be known without being mean,” she added.

While making the emotional appeal, Ademoye also teased fans with news of her latest project.

She assured viewers that the wait would be worth it, leaving fans eager to see what she has been working on.

Watch the Instagram video of Bimbo Ademoye appealing to her fans here:

Reactions trail Bimbo Ademoye's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@t.a.g.ng stated:

"So sorry Bimbo, We appreciate you so much also Btw I love the burberry one for this fit, which bag did you eventually carry."

@truetalkwithtianah noted:

"How can I whisper this to your ears without anybody hearing it? "I love you and you're a star" we are patiently waiting."

The actress says that the glamour of movie production are months of hard work, pressure, and moments that fans may never see. Photo: Bimbo Ademoye.

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close, as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng