The United States government has published updated guidelines showing how an individual can lose their American citizenship

The official USAGov portal outlines five major acts that can lead to the involuntary loss of citizenship, alongside a voluntary renunciation process

This update is highly relevant to dual citizens, including Nigerian-Americans, who must navigate the laws of both countries carefully

For millions of people around the world, especially those looking to japa from Nigeria, acquiring United States citizenship is a lifetime dream.

However, the US government has warned that holding an American passport comes with strict responsibilities, and certain actions can lead to

The US government shares ways citizens can lose their citizenship. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

How US passport holder could lose citizenship

According to the official United States government portal, there are specific conditions under which a person, both born and naturalised, can lose their US citizenship.

Whether through voluntary renunciation or involuntary relinquishment due to specific actions, here are the six updated ways individuals can lose their American citizenship under US law.

Running for Public Office in a Foreign Country Running for public office in a foreign country Entering military service in a foreign country Applying for foreign citizenship with the intent to relinquish US status Committing an act of treason against the United States Denaturalisation due to committing certain crimes Voluntarily renouncing US citizenship.Unlike the other five methods, which can be involuntary or triggered by specific actions, this is a fully voluntary process.

What happens after losing US citizenship?

A US citizen who wishes to give up their passport must:

Live outside the United States.

Contact a US embassy or consulate in the foreign country where they intend to reside.

Formally sign an oath of renunciation before a US consular or diplomatic officer.

According to the US government, once an individual loses or renounces their citizenship, they immediately lose the rights and responsibilities of being a US citizen.

However, the US government highlighted the following crucial consequences:

No longer have rights and responsibilities as a US citizen. But you may still be subject to tax payments, eligible for Social Security benefits

Must become a citizen of another nation or risk becoming "stateless"

May need a visa to return to the US

US releases new update for dual citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport.

Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security.

Source: Legit.ng