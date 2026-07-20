Former Liverpool Star and England Manager Kevin Keegan Dies at 75

Kevin Keegan, the iconic footballer and former England national team manager, passed away at the age of 75

The family confirmed he had been battling cancer since January, with the illness reaching stage four by last month

TV presenter Pete Graves shared a statement on behalf of the Keegan family, describing the news as heartbreaking

Kevin Keegan, one of English football's most beloved figures, has died at the age of 75 after a prolonged fight with cancer.

Affectionately known as "King Kev," Keegan had publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in January this year.

Kevin Keegan, the former Liverpool star and England manager, dies at 75 after an illness. Photo: Kevin Keegan

Source: Instagram

Just last month, he disclosed that the disease had progressed to stage four and spread to other parts of his body. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

Television presenter Pete Graves broke the news on X on the afternoon of July 20, 2026, sharing an official statement on behalf of the Keegan family.

He wrote:

"Truly heartbroken to post this on behalf of the Keegan family... It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75. The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. Kevin, a double Ballon D'or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy," Graves wrote.

See Pete Graves' post below:

Kevin Keegan's glittering playing career

Kevin Keegan launched his professional career at Scunthorpe United in 1968 before earning a move to Liverpool three years later.

He then crossed to Hamburger SV in Germany in 1977, where he reached the peak of the game, claiming back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979 to become European Footballer of the Year two consecutive times.

He returned to England to represent Southampton and Newcastle United, and went on to earn 63 caps for the national side, netting 21 goals.

A manager who transformed clubs

After hanging up his boots, Kevin Keegan carved out an equally commanding presence in management.

At Newcastle United, he built the side widely remembered as "The Entertainers," turning them into genuine Premier League title contenders during the 1990s.

He also steered both Fulham and Manchester City to division championships and promotions before taking the top job in English football, managing the England national team between 1999 and 2000.

Kevin Keegan leaves behind his wife and daughters, with his family requesting privacy as they grieve the loss of a husband, father and grandfather.

Kevin Keegan, the former Liverpool star and England manager, dies at 75 after an illness. Photo: Kevin Keegan

Source: Instagram

Football fans pay tribute to Kevin Keegan

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from football supporters across the world.

@RonaldA90333864 wrote:

"What a great character who wore his heart on his sleeves and entertained us all throughout his career. What a sad loss and they certainly don't make them like him anymore. R.I.P"

@gbro1960 shared:

"RIP Kevin, what a gentleman. My thoughts with your family and everyone that knew you. God bless ya 🖤🖤🖤 you brought the love back to football ⚽"

@rylands72 recalled:

"1976 and Liverpool were at Wolves in the last game of the season, I stood outside the changing rooms and Kev came to the window, I asked him for any spares, he said 'wait there', I did for 20 mins but gave up, he didn't, he'd got some and chucked them down to a stranger. LEGEND"

@Andycm2s said:

"So sad to hear that Kevin was a great footballer, fiercely competitive, he had it all. Another one of the greats gone. Rest in peace Kevin."

@asorock68 commented:

"Legend of the game, yesterday, today, and forever. Rest easy, Kevin Keegan 💔➕"

@BelshazzarFeast wrote:

"Nooooo when football players were REAL man. Rest in Peace grande Kevin Keegan"

@mtc1692 added:

"I was just talking about him a couple of days ago... my childhood hero...."

South Africa footballer Jayden Adams dies at 25

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South African football was thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

His passing came just weeks after he represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in all three group stage matches before the team’s exit against Canada

Adams, who rose through Stellenbosch FC’s youth ranks before joining Sundowns in 2024, had built a decorated career, and his death has sent shockwaves through the football community both locally and internationally.

Source: Legit.ng