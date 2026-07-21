UNILAG has released detailed instructions for candidates ahead of its remotely proctored 2026/2027 Post-UTME aptitude test

The university outlined strict technical and examination rules candidates must follow to avoid possible disqualification

UNILAG warned candidates against scammers, stressing that only official channels handle the screening exercise

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has published full instructions for candidates sitting its 2026/2027 Post-UTME Aptitude Test, which is set to run from Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31, 2026.

The university released the notice via its official X account, @UnilagNigeria, directing all candidates to read and follow the guidelines carefully. The institution warned that failure to comply could lead to disqualification.

How the UNILAG Post-UTME will work

According to the notice shared on Tuesday, July 21, the exam will be conducted entirely online under remotely proctored conditions and will last 30 minutes.

Candidates can now check UNILAG's requirements for the 2026/2027 online Post-UTME. Photo: Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Candidates must use a personal laptop fitted with a built-in webcam and microphone. Mobile phones, tablets, external webcams, virtual cameras, and HDMI-connected displays are all prohibited.

The university added that candidates will be required to install the Safe Examination Browser (SEB), which supports Windows 10 and later versions, as well as macOS Ventura and above. The exam can be accessed through the UNILAG proctored exam portal, the application portal, or through an official email link sent to registered candidates.

Mock test, internet and camera rules explained

A mandatory mock exam, UNILAG noted, will be available for all candidates until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026. The mock session is designed to test device compatibility, webcam and microphone function, internet connectivity, and system readiness before the actual test day.

During the exam, candidates must remain fully within camera view at all times. No other person is permitted in the room, and items such as face caps, earbuds, wristwatches, smart glasses, and bracelets are banned. Faces and ears must also remain visible throughout the session.

Candidates are solely responsible for ensuring stable internet and uninterrupted power supply. The university said it will not accept responsibility for disruptions caused by internet providers or power failure.

UNILAG warns against scammers and unauthorised agents

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs V. Abosede Wickliffe, signed a disclaimer making clear that UNILAG has not authorised any individual, business centre, cybercafé, or CBT centre to conduct or supervise the exam on its behalf.

The only approved fee for the entire screening exercise is ₦5,500, broken down as a ₦2,000 application fee and a ₦3,500 administrative charge. Candidates were warned not to make any additional payments to third parties claiming to represent the university.

Any candidate who deals with unauthorised persons does so entirely at their own risk, the university said, adding that it reserves the right to cancel any application where fraud or impersonation is found.

Read the full examination instructions on the UNILAG official website.

UNILAG warns 2026 admission seekers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos urged prospective students to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

The university warned candidates against misinformation, fraudulent claims and unauthorised announcements. It said updates on Post-UTME screening, cut-off marks, registration and admission procedures would be published through its official platforms.

Source: Legit.ng