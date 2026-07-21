TikTok star Jarvis has opened up about her relationship with her biological father, revealing that she has never met him

The content creator said her father used to call her by her real name, Aminata, but lost contact with her years ago

Jarvis’ emotional revelation came as she prepares to marry fellow TikTok sensation Peller in August

Nigerian TikTok sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has opened up about the painful absence of her father in her life.

The content creator, who also shared her opinion about cheating, made the revelation during an interview with her fiancé, Peller, on the HonestBunch Podcast.

Jarvis says she has never met her father and no longer knows his whereabouts. Photos: Jarvis/Peller.

Source: Instagram

According to Jarvis, her father is from Senegal and used to call her Aminata, her real name, when she was younger.

However, she said she has never met him and no longer knows his whereabouts.

“My Dad usually calls me Aminata which is my real name but I don’t know where he is at the moment,” Jarvis said.

‘I’ve never seen him’

The TikTok star explained that she once travelled to Senegal in an attempt to find her father but was unsuccessful.

She was later informed that he had moved to France.

Jarvis said her father used to call her during her childhood, but their communication eventually stopped.

“I’ve never seen him. He used to call when I was a kid but he doesn’t any longer,” she added.

The revelation offers a glimpse into a deeply personal part of Jarvis’ life as she prepares to begin a new chapter of her own.

The TikTok star and Peller are set to get married on August 8, with fans eagerly anticipating the couple’s highly publicised wedding.

Watch an X video of Jarvis speaking about her father here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' revelation about her father

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lobisense stated:

"This might sound different from what you expect, but the woman mostly causes this; she will do anything to cut the man off from the kids just to claim they raised the kids alone. Women are ruthless to the core. Only those who have passed through a breakup can relate."

@OhazuruikeChri2 noted:

"That’s because her mom is useless bringing child in this world to make them confuse some women are stupid just imagine a child can’t even know her real dad see how confused she is in knowing her daddy"

Jarvis and Peler are preparing for their wedding August 1. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis drags Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when Peller called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Source: Legit.ng