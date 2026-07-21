Cardi B has responded after another public appearance with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye intensified speculation about their relationship

The rapper appeared frustrated that the media closely follows her personal life while allegedly ignoring other celebrity relationships

The latest sighting came as Okoye’s former girlfriend, Jelicia Westhoff, has made serious allegations against the footballer

American rapper Cardi B has addressed the growing rumours surrounding her relationship with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The pair were recently spotted together in Venice, Italy, weeks after attracting attention during Paris Fashion Week.

A video shared by TMZ on Sunday, July 19, showed Cardi in a plunging turquoise dress as she chatted with people at a table.

Cardi B has addressed the growing rumours surrounding her relationship with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Photos: Cardi B/ Maduka Okoye.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye was seen seated beside her, smiling throughout the evening.

Although there was no obvious public display of affection, their relaxed interaction was enough to send fans back into detective mode.

‘People pay for this type of talk’ - Cardi B

Following the renewed speculation, Cardi B took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 19, to vent about the attention surrounding her personal life.

“You know I got a lot of info on all these celebrities. I know who is into who and guess what nobody reports that,” she said.

The rapper complained that the media appears particularly interested in her relationships.

“But when it comes to me, they are all over me. It is crazy. People pay for this type of talk. You can bring the drama,” she added.

The latest development also comes amid allegations by Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, Okoye’s former girlfriend, who has accused the goalkeeper of assault and child neglect.

Okoye has yet to publicly address the allegations, while neither he nor Cardi B has confirmed a romantic relationship.

Cardi B appears frustrated that the media closely follows her personal life while allegedly ignoring other celebrity relationships. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for her craft, sparking reactions online

Source: Legit.ng