Family, friends and well-wishers gathered in Lagos to bid farewell to the late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya

The burial procession drew an emotional crowd, with mourners visibly overcome with grief at the ceremony

Photos and videos from the funeral service at Fadeyi have since circulated online, drawing reactions from Nigerians

Grief hung heavy in the air at Ereko Street, Fadeyi, Lagos, as the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary, Toba Ijaya, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony that moved many to tears.

Attendees arrived dressed in a mix of black, white, and other colours, as is common at Nigerian burials.

Reactions as tears flow at NURTW’s Toba Ijaya's funeral. Photo credit@tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

When Ijaya's remains were brought out in a brown coffin, escorted by pallbearers dressed in black from Heavens funeral homes, several mourners broke down, covering their faces in anguish over the loss.

A final farewell in Fadeyi

A short service was held at the Ereko Street venue in Fadeyi, where Muslim clerics led prayers and offered words of comfort to the deceased's family and those in attendance. The procession saw mourners and family members walk solemnly ahead of the coffin as the ceremony unfolded.

Photos and videos from the burial have since made the rounds on social media, drawing widespread reactions from Nigerians who expressed shock, grief, and reflection.

Here is the Instagram post about Toba Ijaya's burial below:

Nigerians react to Toba Ijaya's death

Social media users shared their thoughts under posts covering the funeral:

@magret.olanike commented: "God forgive them"

@wumzy385 wrote:

"Nothing Lasts Forever. RIP"

@dreambigsteady noted:

"Person wey set am up fit Dey here so hmmmm"

@lisa738927 shared:

"Lesson to all mortals. Nobody leaves here alive. May God accept his return. To all of us here, always do good. Your conscience is watching"

@denten__yaw\_stephen said:

"I no fit do nurtw chairman make I no get like 40 odeshi for my body I be just human being self with no position odeshi still dey for my body ooo"

Toba Ijaya in intense fight with colleague

Legit.ng had reported that a resurfaced video involving late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya had sparked conversations online after showing a tense exchange between him and fellow union members during a heated gathering.

The clip gained renewed attention after trending on X, with many social media users sharing reactions and seeking more context about the confrontation.

The footage prompted discussions about the circumstances surrounding the moment and has drawn renewed interest following Ijaya's passing.

Source: Legit.ng