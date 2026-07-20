Barrister Isaac Olusegun, a lawyer and single father of three based in Canada, has shared updates on his situation weeks after publicly seeking financial help to relocate his family to Nigeria

The Nigerian father detailed how Canadian Police allegedly forcibly evicted him despite having paid his rent and having evidence to prove it

Olusegun has now shared a new update on LinkedIn about the next step in his journey back home, as he appeals for more financial aid

Isaac Olusegun, a Canada-based Nigerian lawyer and single father of three, has shared a significant update weeks after he publicly appealed for financial assistance to bring his family back to Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun had taken to LinkedIn to share his ordeal in Canada, seeking support from the public to fund his family's relocation.

A Canada-based single father of three updates the public on the progress of his plan to relocate his family to Nigeria. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Isaac Olusegun

Source: UGC

His appeal attracted widespread attention and sympathy online.

Eviction, evidence and warning to others

In his latest LinkedIn post, Olusegun addressed several pressing matters, including the tenancy dispute that has been at the centre of his troubles.

He stated that he intended to share his tenancy agreement and draft pleadings submitted to the Tenancy Board as proof that his rent was fully paid up to and including May, the same month Canadian Police allegedly carried out his eviction. He also indicated he may release WhatsApp messages exchanged with his landlord and bank records to further document what he and his children have been through.

Olusegun also disclosed that he had lost access to his Gmail account after his old phone, on which the account was originally set up, was stolen. With the recovery process requiring verification through a phone number he no longer possesses, and his laptop breaking down on the same day as the post, he said he had been left with no means of accessing his email until he returned to Nigeria.

Return ticket to Nigeria secured

The most encouraging development in the update was Olusegun's announcement that he had successfully obtained return tickets to Nigeria for himself and his three children.

While the exact timeline of departure was not specified, the confirmation that tickets are in hand marks a clear turning point from his earlier appeal.

He noted, however, that the family still faces a financial shortfall, lacking the funds needed for basic necessities and transportation to the airport ahead of their departure.

Man relocates with family to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in South Africa had relocated with his family to Nigeria.

The man made his relocation public on Facebook on July 1, sharing a video which documented his family's journey from South Africa to his home country.

The short clip started with the man making a selfie in a room and lamenting that he was leaving behind his computer and other properties in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng